Nausėda: Budrys' future will depend on his performance in relations with China and Taiwan

„Yes, there are things that need to be done, and it is by these that we will be able to assess the success of Mr Budrys’s work in the coming months—namely, the normalisation of relations with China and the implementation of those ambitious goals agreed upon with the Taiwanese. We really need to see results on these issues; if they are satisfactory, everything will be fine, and I hope Mr Budrys will be able to continue in his position; if not, then we will take a different view of the matter,“ Nausėda told reporters in Brussels on Thursday.

He noted that he regards Budrys as a minister performing his duties well and emphasised that the national interest must guide decisions regarding all ministers.

„To be honest, our views have never diverged on any issue with Mr Budrys, because these are the same fundamental principles of Lithuania’s foreign policy,“ the president stated.

Nausėda added that next week he plans to meet with Mindaugas Sinkevičius, who intends to lead the new government, to discuss the coalition and the ministerial lineup.

„I believe that all the conditions are in place to move forward quickly, finalise the formation of the government promptly, and begin implementing the new government’s program,“ said the president.

Discussions about replacing the foreign minister have been ongoing in the public sphere for some time, with speculation that the Social Democrats are dissatisfied with Kęstutis Budrys’s performance; he himself claims not to have spoken with Sinkevičius—who is preparing to form the government—on this matter.

Meanwhile, Remigijus Motuzas, a Social Democrat and chairman of the Seimas Committee on Foreign Affairs (URK), stated that Budrys will likely not be the foreign minister when Lithuania assumes the presidency of the Council of the European Union (EU) in the first half of next year.

There is also speculation in political circles that Budrys' position at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (URM) could be filled by the President’s senior advisor, Deividas Matulionis.

As reported by ELTA, on Thursday, the parliamentary factions of the Lithuanian Social Democratic Party (LSDP), the Lithuanian Peasants, Greens, and Christian Families Union, and the Democratic Union Vardan Lietuvos signed a coalition agreement in the Seimas.