Netflix-Famous Prison in Vilnius Welcomes New International Music Festival

8 Festival, organized by Lithuanian music agency 8 Days A Week, will feature a global lineup of established artists and emerging acts: German techno trio Moderat, Swedish post-punk band Viagra Boys, Britain’s rock band Black Country, New Road, American experimental musician Yves Tumor, a noise-rock quartet from Ireland Gilla Band, as well as the Tik Tok sensation Sub Urban, to name a few.

The organizing agency has been operating from Lukiškės Prison 2.0 since last spring. Having already launched a number of projects, concerts, and other activities, the agency has proved its contribution to turning the former prison into one of the capital’s most favored cultural venues.

Therefore, according to Martynas Butkevičius, head of bookings at 8 Days A Week, the century-old premises inspired the agency to play on its unique status as a prison-turned-arts cluster, bringing along the international community of artists and spectators.

Although Lukiškės Prison terminated its activities as a confinement facility in 2019, it made its name as a cultural hub last year when over 350 artists set up their studios and workshops on its premises. The facility has already gained international recognition when Netflix used it for filming the upcoming season of Stranger Things, and now hosts cultural, modern art, and live music events, as well as day/night tours.

„8 Festival is a new festival for true music lovers. This is Vilnius. This is our life. Lukiškės Prison 2.0 is our home and creative playground, and one of the most incredible live performance spaces in the Baltics,“ Butkevičius said. „All local and international talents and household names will help us to create musical magic, leaving the ordinary affairs and problems behind us, and inspiring everyone visiting Vilnius and Lukiškės.“

Festival identity, programming choices, brand reputation, and the pursuit of rising talents and new music will be also entrenched across the online platforms through hashtag #mybloodyfestival. The organizers aim to use the hashtag to connect with fans and encourage them to dive into the explorations of new music genres, and up-and-coming artists.

Only 3000 spectators will be able to enjoy the carefully curated program, outstanding art installations, and top-notch food due to the limited prison capacity. To accommodate the everchanging COVID-19 landscape, the event will also be organized in compliance with all future regulations and safety measures.