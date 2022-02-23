Women scientists: what challenges arise, and how can we encourage women to stay on the path of science?

According to data from the Lithuanian Department of Statistics, more than 26,000 people were employed in the R&D sector in 2020, 49% of them women.

In order to recognise women in science and to give recognition to their scientific contributions, L'Oréal Baltic is organising the prestigious L'Oréal-UNESCO For Women in Science programme for the sixth time in Lithuania.

Challenges for women in academic careers

Joana Smirnovienė, who is doing her PhD research at the Life Sciences Centre of Vilnius University, says that one of her main challenges is to combine her career and motherhood. „Doctoral students who receive only a stipend and therefore do not pay taxes, do not qualify for maternity benefits and face problems getting housing loans. For these reasons, maternity is often postponed. In addition, having children reduces the time women researchers can spend on research, which slows their career progression and reduces the likelihood of them being placed in management positions. Moreover, funding for basic research is particularly difficult for young women scientists, as the chances of success are only about 10%. Often, they spend more than a decade trying to win their first project in order to be able to carry out the research they want to do independently,“ says the researcher focused on developing innovative pharmaceutical drugs to treat cancer.

According to Dr Rima Budvytytė, women need to be recognised first. „One of the biggest challenges is gaining recognition. It is sometimes difficult to get, especially in the physical sciences. Various programmes and awards help to achieve it,“ says Dr R. Budvytytė, a PhD in biochemistry at Vilnius University Life Sciences Centre.

The pandemic is a time for scientific papers

This challenging period has opened up more opportunities for scientists, allowing them to attend more conferences and to combine several different jobs.

„I think we adapted very quickly to the pandemic. It gave us the opportunity to focus on drafting scientific papers,“ says Dr Budvytytė.

According to Dr Smirnovienė, a large part of research work consists of analysing data preparing publications and project proposals. „You don't have to be in a lab to do these tasks. Working from home or another convenient location has therefore become even more productive for many. At the same time, the pandemic has given life science research new meaning – we have seen the importance of the work and discoveries of scientists, which have led to the rapid and efficient development of a wide range of diagnostic tests, vaccines and drugs,“ she says.

The benefits of supporting women scientists are undeniable

Rewards and recognition are crucial aspects of science. They help to highlight the importance of both women and men in science and showcase their work to society.

It is relatively easy for both women and men to obtain financial support for trips abroad to increase their knowledge, broaden their perspectives and make international contacts. „It is encouraging that women in education have the opportunity to work freely and balance their careers with family commitments. The global initiative of the L'Oréal-UNESCO Women in Science programme, which not only supports young women scientists with a prize of EUR 6,000, but also provides them with training in various fields, raises their profile, helps them to pass on their knowledge to the younger generation, and involves them in an international network of women scientists, is very welcome,“ says Ms Smirnovienė.

How to attract and engage more women in scientific careers?

According to Dr Rima Budvytytė, publicising the work of women scientists is only one way to encourage engagement. „It is very important to educate them about academia while they are still at school, by giving them lectures and educating them on the subject, inviting them to the laboratory and introducing them to different fields,“ she says.

J. Smirnovienė notes that there are slightly more women researchers than men in the life sciences but far fewer female managers. „Women are easy to introduce to the field of science but difficult to retain in the long term due to the challenges of combining a career with motherhood, the extreme competition for project funding and stereotypes. Remote events where women share their success stories and try to inspire the younger generation are very important, but live and sincere communication is even more important.

We should encourage mentoring and peer support, so that young women scientists are not left to solve their own problems but can genuinely share their concerns with more experienced colleagues in the same field. Sharing experiences, encouragement and comprehensive support would help women stay on the scientific path and create inventions and educational activities that benefit society,“ reveals the L'Oréal-UNESCO Distinguished Scientist.

On February 3 this year, L'Oréal Baltic launched the application process for the prestigious international L'Oréal-UNESCO Women in Science programme in the three Baltic States. Female scientists in the Baltics are invited to apply for the L'Oréal-UNESCO Women in Science Programme until March 17 at www.forwomeninscience.com.