Agriculture of the future: will humans be replaced by robots and digital technologies?

„Already now, major countries around the world are developing ‘fields without humans’. These are farms where technology, robots, and drones do the work normally done by humans, and this is seen as a high added-value advance. In Lithuania, such actions are episodic and only observed on large farms, but I have to admit that there is certainly interest in the latest technologies,“ says Mindaugas Dorelis, founder of the start-up Agrodronas.

He says that it is essential to invest in innovative solutions that reduce pollution, conserve natural resources, generate economic benefits, and make farms more competitive. The optimisation of agricultural processes through the Internet of Things, the cloud and artificial intelligence, which is already being observed around the world, saves costs for administrative and logistical processes.

„We will have a different agricultural sector in Lithuania by 2030, but so far, the significant technological breakthrough has been hampered by outdated legislation, a lack of focus on agricultural innovation in study programmes, and a lack of funding for the acquisition of value-added tools,“ says Mr Dorel.

Nitrogen sensors and satellite images

„Modern tractors are adapted to regulate the amount of fertiliser and crop protection products applied based on data from satellites or nitrogen sensors so that a sparse crop receives less and a dense crop more. Regular soil tests also allow for the precise application of where and how much potassium or phosphorus fertiliser is needed, saving resources and the environment,“ says Arnas Radzevičius, head of agro precision technologies at Agrokoncernas.

According to him, efficient fertilisation increases the protein content of plants, making them more nutritious, and the core elements of fertiliser – potassium, phosphorus, nitrogen – are found everywhere. They are also found naturally in nature, in us, and nowadays, nitrogen is extracted from the air. Plant protection products protect hard-to-grow crops from pests, plant diseases, and fungal infections, which are not only dangerous for the plant but can also be dangerous for humans.

„It is important to understand that innovation is not just about mobile apps, drones and satellites. Innovation is also happening in the chemical industry. For example, a new fungicide that works selectively against harmful fungi found in cereals but has no effect on other fungi. In Lithuania, we register such substances in accordance with the strictest requirements for Northern European countries, based on high-quality and accurate data from Scandinavia and the Baltic States,“ says Radzevičius.

Farmer turns to progress following a visit to England

Šarūnas Šiušė, who has been farming in the Kėdainiai district for 30 years, started to apply the practice of no-till farming in his fields 21 years ago, an idea he brought back from England.

„Two decades ago, I noticed that no-till farming saves farmers’ time, but when I looked into it, I realised that it has a much deeper meaning – it nourishes the soil and creates the conditions for the formation of a humusy fertile layer. Over the last decade, we have spent a lot of time researching the soil, assessing the benefits of the bacteria, earthworms, and fungi that live in the soil, and the symbiosis that creates a vibrant, healthy soil that is suitable for growing healthy and strong plants,“ says Š. Šiušė.

According to the farmer, agriculture now requires specialisation, direction, and time for digitalisation, automation, soil testing, and so on.

Advanced technologies pay off

„Young people are very quick to embrace innovation, to absorb it, because they see that technology makes it easier to work, they don’t have to spend time behind the wheel, they don’t have to manually keep track of a lot of parameters – the software does it. Twelve years ago, we started using the variable-rate fertilising norm method on our farm, which allows us to save money and make efficient use of fertilisers, which have become three times more expensive than they used to be, and this year, with the purchase of new software, we have started to use this variable-rate method for spraying plant protection products as well,“ says Š. Šiušė.

All these upgrades are expensive, he says, but with the shift to a smart economy mindset comes the realisation that such investments are necessary to be competitive and that inspiration and experience in using the latest technologies can be drawn from Western Europe and the US. Every two years, Hanover hosts a major agricultural exhibition where you can meet and talk to machinery manufacturers and see the innovations that will be coming to Lithuania in five years.

„At the trade fairs, I think about the direction my farm will take and plan ahead for five years instead of the previous two. Just getting the right tractor or implement can take over a year, so I need to anticipate far ahead. Smaller farms find it a bit harder to innovate because of financial challenges, but they are moving forward, they are interested in innovation, and they are moving towards efficient technologies. It is encouraging to see that advanced Lithuanian farms are not inferior to Western farms, and in some aspects, they are even ahead of them,“ says Š. Šiušė.

It is no coincidence that the theme of Agrovizija 2022, „More with Less,“ reflects the need to use resources efficiently.