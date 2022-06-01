Vilnius Invites Stranger Things Fans to Spend Night in 80s-Themed Prison Cell and Visit Season 4 Shooting Locations

May 26, 2022. Vilnius, the capital of Lithuania, is fulfilling the dreams of Stranger Things fans to experience the show’s magic by inviting them to come and spend the night on the shooting grounds of Season 4, filmed in Vilnius in the winters of 2020 and 2021. Eager tourists will have ample opportunities to feel the show vibes by renting an 80s-themed double cell in a century-old Lukiškės Prison through Airbnb and visiting the exact filming spots to be featured in the upcoming season.

Those show’s enthusiasts who dare to spend some the night behind the bars in the former prison, saturated with a hundred years worth of history, can book a cell with an interior inspired by the Stranger Things. The cell is furnished and decorated to resemble the show’s characteristic atmosphere and, to make the experience even more authentic, visitors are offered to try waffles, which remind those favored by the characters.

People who book a stay at Lukiškės Prison can also go on a guided tour of the grounds, have a glimpse at once real prison life and walk through the exact show’s shooting spots—the corridors, the fenced courtyard, and other hidden corners.

Season 4 which premieres on May 27th, was filmed in different locations around Vilnius together with local partners Baltic Film Services, Baltic Locations, and Vilnius Film Office. The most notorious of the locations—Lukiškės Prison—ceased to function as an imprisonment facility in 2019, and the building was restructured and turned into Lukiškės Prison 2.0— a hub for artists and a venue for exclusive music, art, and other events. This summer the facility will host a number of outdoor events and an international music event 8 Festival.