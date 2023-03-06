Images of a Russian rapper's concert in Vilnius: crowd sent the singer on a three-letter word and he showed his naked butt to everyone

Various videos are also circulating on the internet showing a moment during the concert when the crowd chanted " "F**k you!" and the singer took off his trousers to show his naked bottom to the audience.

"Stop, stop, stop! And why are you shouting F**k you? What have I done? I think it's disrespectful to the artist. Okay... Friends, this is the situation... I hope you will understand me. I will get off the stage for twenty seconds, because you are shouting F**k you", - said the singer.

In another video, he turned his back to the audience and took off his pants.

Although it is not clear exactly what the crowd's shouting and the artist's behaviour had to do with, it attracted a lot of attention from internet users, who wrote various comments on social networks under the video: "What a shame and humiliation for those who watch it", "Gang of degenerates". There are also interpretations that this is related to the artist's previous statements about Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The artist's forthcoming concert has also caused outrage among internet users. Even before the situation changed, the activist Vilma Fiokla Kurė expressed her dissatisfaction on her Facebook account.

"Another opportunity for civic-minded Vilnius citizens to count the red carnation lovers. On 3 March, the day after tomorrow, the Russian rapper Morgenshtern, who calls Putin a "cool guy" and calls Crimea his own, will perform at the Compensa Hall.

During his concerts, he likes to sing the propaganda song "ja ruskyj, ja idu do konca". I am, you know, tired of fighting this abomination. What on earth is going on in Lithuania? If you don't mind, please share the post, because we need to stop this nonsense somehow," the woman wrote.

As LRT reported a year ago, Russian rapper Morgenshtern said he respects Putin because the whole world is afraid of him. Meanwhile, during the war in Ukraine, the rapper sang a song inspired by the Russian army, "Ja russkij" (I am Russian), and when asked who owns Crimea, he evaded the question by explaining that it was a question imposed by the Ukrainian government and not worth worrying about.

Although the singer is currently no longer living in Russia and is said to be against the war in Ukraine, the country has put the Russian rapper on its list of undesirable persons.

According to the Minister of Culture, Simon Kairis, the organisers of the event must be held responsible for the Russian artist's performance in Lithuania. "There are two sides to the issue. First of all, in this case, since the concert is not taking place on a stage belonging to the state or a municipality, but in this case on a private stage at the Compensa Arena, and since the organisers are a private entity, we do not have the option of rejecting the repertoire in any way," Kairis told journalists on March 1.

He said that the responsibility for concerts featuring Russian stars raising similar questions should be borne by the private organisers.