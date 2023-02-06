Įspūdinguose „Grammy“ apdovanojimuose – istorinis Beyonce triumfas

Vakaro metu triumfavo dainininkai Harry Stylesas, Kendrickas Lamaras, Adele ir Beyonce.

Beyonce šie apdovanojimai įsimins ilgam – ji tapo daugiausia – net 32 statulėles – gavusia dainininke „Grammy“ istorijoje.

Pateikiame nugalėtojų sąrašą:

Metų albumas

„ABBA“ – „Voyage“, Adele – „30“, Bad Bunny – „Un Verano Sin Ti“, Beyonce – „Renaissance“, Brandi Carlile – „In These Silent Days“, „Coldplay“ – „Music of the Spheres“, Harry Stylesas – „Harry’s House“, Kendrickas Lamaras – „Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers“, Lizzo – „Special“, Mary J Blige – „Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe)“;

Geriausias naujasis artistas

Anitta, Domi & JD Beck, Latto, „Maneskin“, Molly Tuttle, Muni Long, Omar Apollo, Samara Joy, Tobe Nwigwe, Wet Leg;

Metų įrašas

„ABBA“ – „Don’t Shut Me Down“, Adele – „Easy on Me“, Beyonce – „Break My Soul“, Brandi Carlile Featuring Lucius – „You and Me on the Rock“, Doja Cat – „Woman“, Harry Stylesas – „As It Was“, Kendrickas Lamaras – „The Heart Part 5“, Lizzo – „About Damn Time“, Mary J Blige – „Good Morning Gorgeous“, Steve Lacy – „Bad Habit“;

Metų daina

Adele – „Easy on Me“, Beyonce – „Break My Soul“, Bonnie Raitt – „Just Like That“, DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy – „God Did“, Gayle – „ABCDEFU“, Harry Stylesas – „As It Was“, Kendrickas Lamaras – „The Heart Part 5“, Lizzo – „About Damn Time“, Steve Lacy – „Bad Habit“, Taylor Swift – „All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (The Short Film)“;

Geriausias pop solo pasirodymas

Adele – „Easy on Me“, Bad Bunny – „Moscow Mule“, Doja Cat – „Woman“, Harry Stylesas – „As It Was“, Lizzo – „About Damn Time“, Steve Lacy – „Bad Habit“;

Geriausias šokių/ elektroninės muzikos albumas

Beyonce – „Renaissance“, Bonobo – „Fragments“, Diplo – „Diplo“, Odesza – „The Last Goodbye“, Rufus Du Sol – „Surrender“;

Geriausias repo albumas

DJ Khaled – „God Did“, Future – „I Never Liked You“, Jack Harlow – „Come Home the Kids Miss You“, Kendrickas Lamaras – „Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers“, Pusha T – „It’s Almost Dry“;

Geriausias urbana muzikos albumas

Rauw Alejandro – „Trap Cake, Vol. 2“, Bad Bunny – „Un Verano Sin Ti“, Daddy Yankee – „Legendaddy“, Farruko – „La 167“, Maluma – „The Love & Sex Tape“;

Geriausias pop/dueto/grupės pasirodymas

„Abba“ – „Don’t Shut Me Down“, Camilla Cabello ir Edas Sheeranas – „Bam Bam“, „Coldplay“ ir BTS – „My Universe“, Post Malone ir Doja Cat – „I Like You (A Happier Song)“, Samas Smithas ir Kim Petras – „Unholy“;

Geriausias kantri muzikos albumas

Luke Combs – „Growin’ Up“, Miranda Lambert – „Palomino“, Ashley McBryde – „Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville“, Maren Morris – „Humble Quest“, Willie Nelson – „A Beautiful Time“;

Geriausia ritmebliuzo daina

Beyonce – „Cuff It“, Mary J Blige – „Good Morning Gorgeous“, Muni Long – „Hrs & Hrs“, Jazmine Sullivan – „Hurt Me So Good“, PJ Morton – „Please Don’t Walk Away“;

Geriausias pop vokalinis albumas

„Abba“– „Voyage“, Adele – „30“, „Coldplay“ – „Music of the Spheres“, Lizzo – „Special“, Harry Stylesas – „Harry’s House“;

Geriausias šokių/ elektroninės muzikos įrašas

Beyonce – „Break My Soul“, Bonobo – „Rosewood“, David Guetta & Bebe Rexha – „I’m Good (Blue)“, Diplo & Miguel – „Don’t Forget My Love“, Kaytranada Featuring Her – „Intimidated“, Rüfüs Du Sol – „On My Knees“;

Geriausias pasaulinis muzikinis pasirodymas

Arooj Aftab & Anoushka Shankar – „Udhero Na“, Burna Boy – „Last Last“, Matt B & Eddy Kenzo – „Gimme Love“, Rocky Dawuni Featuring Blvk H3ro – „Neva Bow Down“, Wouter Kellerman, Zakes Bantwini & Nomcebo Zikode – „Bayethe“;

Geriausias kantri muzikos solo pasirodymas

Kelsea Ballerini – „Heartfirst“, Maren Morris – „Circles Around This Town“, Miranda Lambert – „In His Arms“, Willie Nelson – „Live Forever“, Zach Bryan – „Something in the Orange“;

Geriausias ritmebliuzo pasirodymas

Beyonce – „Virgo’s Groove“, Jazmine Sullivan – „Hurt Me So Good“, Lucky Daye – „Over“, Mary J. Blige Featuring Anderson Paak – „Here With Me“, Muni Long – „Hrs & Hrs“;

Geriausias repo pasirodymas

DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy – „God Did“, Doja Cat – „Vegas“, Gunna & Future Featuring Young Thug – „Pushin P“, Hitkidd & Glorilla – „FNF (Let’s Go)“, Kendrickas Lamaras – „The Heart Part 5“;

Geriausias metalo muzikos pasirodymas

Ghost – „Call Me Little Sunshine“, Megadeth – „We’ll Be Back“, „Muse“ – „Kill or Be Killed“, Ozzy Osbourne'as Featuring Tony Iommi – „Degradation Rules“,Turnstile – „Blackout“;

Geriausias roko muzikos pasirodymas

Beck – „Old Man“, „The Black Keys“ – „Wild Child“, Brandi Carlile – „Broken Horses“, Bryanas Adamsas – „So Happy It Hurts“, Idles – „Crawl!“, Ozzy Osbourne'as Featuring Jeff Beck – „Patient Number 9“, Turnstile – „Holiday“;

Geriausias roko muzikos albumas

„The Black Keys“ – „Dropout Boogie“, Elvis Costello & the Imposters – „The Boy Named If“, Idles – „Crawler“, Machine Gun Kelly – „Mainstream Sellout“, Ozzy Osbourne'as – „Patient Number 9“, Spoon – „Lucifer on the Sofa“;

Geriausias alternatyviosios muzikos albumas

Arcade Fire – „WE“, Big Thief – „Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe in You“, Björk – „Fossora“, Wet Leg – „Wet Leg“, Yeah Yeah Yeahs – „Cool It Down“';

Geriausias tradicinio ritmebliuzo pasirodymas

Snoh Aalegra – „Do 4 Love“, Babyface featuring Ella Mai – „Keeps on Fallin’“, Beyonce – „Plastic Off the Sofa“, Adam Blackstone featuring Jazmine Sullivan – „‘Round Midnight“, Mary J Blige – „Good Morning Gorgeous“;

Geriausias progresyvaus ritmebliuzo albumas

Cory Henry – „Operation Funk“, Steve Lacy – „Gemini Rights“, Terrace Martin – „Drones“, Moonchild – „Starfruit“, Tank and the Bangas – „Red Balloon“;

Geriausias ritmebliuzo albumas

Mary J Blige – „Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe)“, Chrisas Brownas – „Breezy (Deluxe)“, Robert Glasper – „Black Radio III“, Lucky Daye – „Candydrip“, PJ Morton – „Watch the Sun“;

Geriausia repo daina

Jack Harlow featuring Drake – „Churchill Downs“, DJ Khaled featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy – „God Did“, Kendrickas Lamaras – „The Heart Part 5“, Gunna & Future Featuring Young Thug – „Pushin P“, Future Featuring Drake & Tems – „Wait for U“;

Geriausias komedijos albumas

Dave Chappelle – „The Closer“, Jim Gaffigan – „Comedy Monster“, Randy Rainbow – „A Little Brains, A Little Talent“, Louis CK – „Sorry“, Patton Oswalt – „We All Scream“;

Geriausias folko albumas

Judy Collins – „Spellbound“, Madison Cunningham – „Revealer“, Janis Ian – „The Light At The End Of The Line“, Aoife O’Donovan – „Age of Apathy“, Punch Brothers – „Hell on Church Street“;

Geriausia kantri muzikos daina

Maren Morris – „Circles Around This Town“, Luke Combs – „Doin’ This“, Taylor Swift – „I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor’s Version) (From The Vault)“, Miranda Lambert – „If I Was a Cowboy“, Willie Nelson – „I’ll Love You Till The Day I Die“, Cody Johnson – „‘Til You Can’t“