AgroITC, the first innovation and research center established by private business in the Baltic States, has been awarded a test practice certificate

This means that the data from field tests and analyzes performed by AgroITC, an innovation and research center representing the business sector, are accurate, reliable, and comparable to research conducted by scientific institutions.

According to Arnas Radzevičius, the head of the Precision Technologies Department of UAB Agrokoncernas, this is a particularly important assessment of the center's activities. AgroITC field research and testing data will be used not only in advising partners and customers, but also in scientific research, as well as in registration of new products and evaluation of their effectiveness.

“Currently, we have about 1,500 plots where we test different plant varieties, their cultivation technologies, plant protection and fertilization solutions. We share the accumulated data and experience with farmers,” says A. Radzevičius.

According to the head of the Innovation and Research Department dr. Eglė Petraitienė, the certification procedure for field tests and trials performed by AgroITC took about one year.

“By obtaining this certificate, we have reached the level of a scientific institution. It is also important because we can now place orders from other companies,” explains Dr. E. Petraitienė.

Established three years ago, the center regularly carries out various research on the main field crops – winter and summer cereals, winter oilseed rape, legumes, and other intermediate crops.

“We invest in science to get the most out of the industry we know best. Our goal is to base agricultural decisions on accurate data, research, and testing. By offering the best, proven solutions, we gain the trust of our partners and contribute to increasing the efficiency of agriculture,” concludes A. Radzevičius.