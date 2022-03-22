Inion Software to collaborate with Abora Solar: offering an exclusive solution

Abora Solar will use the solarone PV logger developed by Inion Software to monitor electricity production and the solarone TH logger to monitor heat production. The collected information will go to Inion Software's servers, where the data will then be structured and mapped.

“This cooperation will make the processes much easier. The Abora Solar customers will be able to access our self-service platform and see the activities of both generations in one place. And this is exceptional because there is no solution on the market that covers both parts in one system.

The customer will be able to see the whole operation of their system (electricity production, water heating) and evaluate its efficiency, as well as be alerted to failures in both systems,” says Sarunas Stanaitis, CEO of Inion Software.

Abora Solar plans to purchase at least 200 loggers from Inion Software this year. The number of loggers connected to the power plants is expected to increase regularly after that: 400 in 2023 and 800 in 2024.

The importance of the cooperation with Inion Software and the resulting benefits are also underlined by Marta Cañada (CTO of Abora Solar).

“Offering our customers the option of visualizing at all times, and on the same platform, all the clean energy they are producing (both electricity and heat), the economic savings and the reduction of emissions, is the most powerful tool to increase confidence in our disruptive panel technology (aHTech). This will increase the awareness of PVTs to make solar installations more efficient, ” she says.

Abora Solar is a Spanish company founded by international renewable energy experts with extensive experience in solar energy, designing, developing, and manufacturing hybrid solar panels that produce electricity and heat simultaneously. The company has installed its PVT panels in various European and Latin American countries.

Inion Software is a Lithuanian company that develops its own loggers - small devices with communication protocols that connect to solar power plants. The devices connected to inverters, sensors and power meters send data to Inion Software's servers. This data is structured, mapped and then presented to the solar plant manager through its user interface to provide a broad picture of the plant’s generation.