Capitalica Asset Management receives the licence for Alternative Collective Investment Undertaking Management

The firm is authorised to distribute units or shares of a CIU established in the Republic of Lithuania or another state of the European Economic Area (EEA) and the other EEA Member States.

„We are developing our managed businesses and consistently increasing our funds' investment assets, Capitalica Baltic Real Estate Fund I and Capitalica Green Logistics Fund, which totalled EUR 97.8 million at the end of 2021. We have been profitable since the first year of operations in 2017, and the annual percentage growth of assets has always been in double digits. Therefore, the licence testifies to the symbolic level of EUR 100 million achieved and provides more advantages for investors,“ says Andrius Barštys, CEO of Capitalica Asset Management.

The Law safeguards investors' interests in Alternative Managers of Collective Investment Undertakings of the Republic of Lithuania. It aims to reduce conflicts of interest, ensure a sound remuneration policy, and ensure that those who carry out the activities of AIFMs are of good repute and have the appropriate qualifications.

The assets of the CIU will be held in a single repository where all the recording, accounting, and control of financial instruments will be carried out.

„The AIFM status reaffirms that we meet all the regulatory and supervisory requirements for asset managers at the European level. Furthermore, we ensure the trust of our clients by adapting security criteria such as risk and liquidity management, transparency commitments, and procedures that allow a proper and objective valuation of the fund's assets,“ says Mr Barštys.

Capitalica Asset Management ended 2021 with a significant increase in assets, equity, sales revenues, and profits. Compared to the same period last year, the total consolidated assets of Capitalica Baltic Real Estate Fund I increased by a third to EUR 98.3 million. At the same time, the fund's equity grew by a fifth to EUR 35.1 million. Capitalica Green Logistics Fund, which was established in 2021, had already accumulated assets of EUR 24.3 million at the end of the year and EUR 17.6 million in equity.

About Capitalica Asset Management and SBA Group

Capitalica Asset Management (www.capitalica.lt) is an investment management company licensed and supervised by the Central Bank of Lithuania and manages investment funds investing in commercial real estate in the Baltic States. Capitalica Baltic Real Estate Fund I owns the office complex Verde in Riga, the business centre 135 in Vilnius, the business centre Kauno Dokas in Kaunas and the shopping centre Luizė in Klaipėda. In addition, Capitalica Green Logistics Fund currently owns a green logistics complex in Tallinn and is actively negotiating new acquisitions in the Baltic States. Capitalica Asset Management is majority-owned (70%) by SBA Group, one of Lithuania's largest business groups, and another 30% by Fox Holdings, a company owned by A. Barštys (CEO of Capitalica Asset Management).

SBA is one of Lithuania's largest business groups. It owns more than 30 companies operating in real estate, furniture manufacturing, textile manufacturing, and investment management. The group employs around 5 500 people. Consolidated sales in 2020 were EUR 342.5 million.