EVmotors.eu launches an electric vehicle trading platform: First partner Deals on Wheels

According to Simonas Ramanauskas, CEO and co-founder of EVmotors.eu, survey data shows that the number of consumers who are in favour of buying a vehicle online is growing, with 69% of respondents in the UK and 89% of respondents in Spain saying they would be willing to buy their next car online. „With the EVmotors.eu platform, we aim to offer EV drivers a comprehensive marketplace to facilitate the car search process. On our platform, users will be able to find EV models from different manufacturers, find information about them, compare prices, and book test drives in the EVs they are interested in.“

In Lithuania, EVmotors.eu is launching with Deals on Wheels, a Lithuanian electric car shopping start-up. „We are delighted that our new partner has embraced our idea and appreciates the opportunities that EVmotors.eu offers. This is a win-win partnership for both parties. Deals on Wheels will help us expand the range of our trading platform and our platform will allow the company to reach a wider range of consumers,“ says Simonas Ramanauskas.

The startup's CEO says that the platform is very user-oriented, so a lot of attention has been paid to its usability and automation of processes. „Our goal is to make the search for an electric car a pleasant process and to save time for the platform visitors. Not only will they be able to conveniently purchase electric cars from an ever-growing range and book test drives, but also see and manage their orders, keep track of the service schedules and history of the purchased electric car.“

The platform will be convenient and useful not only for consumers but also for partners. „Electric car dealers will be able to easily manage orders, collect sales and test drive statistics, and build their customer base,“ says Simonas.

After taking the first firm steps on the Lithuanian market, EVmotors.eu is already planning further expansion. „We are definitely not going to stop. We are already planning to expand to other European markets and we are confident that the EVmotors.eu platform will become an integral part of the EV enthusiast community there as well,“ says Simonas Ramanauskas.

About EVmotors.eu

EVmotors.eu is a European EV trade and community platform that aims to offer convenient online services related to electric vehicles to the market.

EVmotors.eu is made up of two parts: EVmotors.eu, a trading platform where customers can buy an electric car from the comfort of their home, and EVmotors.live, a community platform where news and tests from the electric vehicle market are shared and where drivers and enthusiasts of electric cars have the opportunity to connect and share experiences.

EVmotors.eu is owned by Digital Aero Technologies (DAT), an international holding company bringing together technology-based aviation companies, covering areas ranging from news and recruitment portals to smart tools and online platforms. DAT was founded by Avia Solutions Group, a leading global aviation services group with a team of more than 7,000 professionals providing state-of-the-art solutions to the aviation industry and beyond.