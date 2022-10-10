​Andrius Kochanskas – CEO of SBA company Robotex

Lithuania, which pays the most for electricity in Europe, has so far been slow to seize the opportunity to save money through innovation. As a result, our country is at the European Union's tail end regarding robotisation. Statistics show that in 2020, 4.6% of companies in Lithuania used industrial and service robots, compared to an EU average of 7%. Spain is the leader with 11%.

The recent rapid industrial development in Lithuania gives this process a new impetus. At least a few factories a year are springing up where robots and automation are playing the first fiddle. For example, the Polish 'Press Glass' glass factory, the Teltonika technology centre in Molėtai, and the Inno Line furniture manufacturing complex in the SBA Industrial Innovation Valley are all starting. The latter has as many as 35 robots and 15 automated quality control systems and is one of the most robotic furniture factories in the region. By intelligently managing processes, the installed technologies can help reduce energy consumption and, thus, bills.

Can save up to 40% of energy

Some robots can replace the functions of not just one but even several older machines, resulting in significantly less energy being used to do the same job.

Researchers at the Sweden's Chalmers University of Technology in Gothenburg have developed an algorithm that has reduced the energy consumption of individual robots by 15% to 35% and of groups of robots by up to 40%. And this was achieved by changing the speed and sequence of movements while maintaining a fixed production time.

The aim of the algorithm developed is to minimise accelerations and decelerations, as well as the pausing time, by optimising the robot's movements, which also use energy. This would significantly reduce the energy consumption of the most robotic companies, such as automotive body plants, where robots consume almost half of the electricity.

Can work in darkness, heat and cold

Manufacturing robots are sustainable and energy-efficient and are not demanding in the workplace. For example, robots do not need bright lighting in a particular workplace or room. They also do not require the temperature or air conditioning of the factory floor. The robots are designed to operate over a wide temperature range and are not subject to hygiene regulations (temperature, lighting regimes).

In addition, the robots can work continuously, and their high speeds help to speed up production, eliminating interruptions and avoiding unnecessary energy waste. They are programmed for precise, efficient movements, so energy is saved by optimising the robots' performance through accelerations and decelerations.

Reduces maintenance costs

Robots can help save the cost of maintaining a factory per building. This is because the cells in which they are installed typically take up little space. It is, therefore possible to accommodate a larger number of robotic cells in the same space, thus maintaining or even reducing maintenance costs while expanding production capacity.

The production area is an indicator of energy consumption, as that area needs to be lit, heated and or ventilated. And robotic cells can automatically switch off motors, vacuums, hydraulic pumps and other power-consuming components instantly when they are not needed (for product changeovers, maintenance or breaks).

Reduces product cost

Robotic painting systems are also an example of efficiency. These paint cells save on raw materials because the robots are very precise and only spray the paint as much as is needed (the cost of the product is reduced both through the direct cost of the paint and the energy needed to spray it).

In-plant logistics is also an area where robots can help achieve energy efficiency. For example, the transportation of heavy products is often carried out with the help of hydraulic lifts. Replacing them with robots provides all the benefits mentioned above and saves energy when stationary robots switch off their motors.

Faster payback

With energy costs set to rise in the near future, modern, competitive companies should consider and implement strategies to reduce product costs and energy consumption. It is, therefore, necessary to strategically assess the impact of robots on competitiveness, bearing in mind that energy efficiency can be one of the key factors to sustaining continued growth. Furthermore, improved energy efficiency and the other benefits mentioned above also reduce deployed robots' payback period (ROI).