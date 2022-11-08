A globally unique „Vėjo miestelis“ to be built in Svencelė

A unique project – a boost for the region

„We aim to create projects that, because of their uniqueness, have a good chance of being developed globally. Wind towns are one of the strategic directions of SBA's real estate business. At its core are sustainable, large-scale projects for active leisure and living in harmony with nature. It is no coincidence that we have chosen Svencelė, the wind capital of Lithuania, for our first project. We aim to make the wind town that will be born here a living oasis of nature, human life, recreation and wind sports. Our estimated investment will be €60 million. I am confident that the scale of the project and the fresh ideas implemented with the help of world-renowned architects and consultants will put Svencelė and the whole region on the global map of tourist, sports and visitor destinations,“ says SBA Urban's Lionginas Šepetys.

Svencelė is a unique place in Lithuania, right next to the Curonian Lagoon, where individual residents are already emerging, and an extreme sports culture is developing, which needs a unifying centre – with an active community and an organically and sustainably grown infrastructure. Vėjo miestelis will attract not only new residents to the Klaipėda area but also jobs, tourists, wind sports enthusiasts and professionals. It is estimated that the number of visitors to Vėjo miestelis could exceed 150 000 per year once the project is complete.

According to the Mayor of Klaipėda, Bronis Markauskas, the significant investment will give the region a strong impetus for growth.

„The Pomeranian region is distinguished by its nature and climate, so it is not surprising that it is becoming an increasingly attractive destination. Of course, one of the reasons for the region's popularity is investment, which creates new centres of attraction. The new infrastructure provides an additional incentive for the development of our seaside. We can only be pleased that people are discovering this region not only from Lithuania but also from abroad, and for many, it is becoming a place for active leisure and a second home. This shows the potential of this area, to whose growth the municipality, the local community and the business community contribute“, says Klaipėda District Mayor B. Markauskas.

The Klaipėda District Municipal Council has already approved a detailed plan for the entire area, and the township project will be developed in several stages.

A living oasis all year round

According to Arnas Bušmanas, head of Urban WIND at SBA Urban, the company implementing the project, an international team of world-renowned architects and consultants will be used to develop the project concept. In detailing the idea, the team is looking for solutions to fill the daily lives of all visitors – sports enthusiasts, their families and friends – in all seasons.

„It is a great pleasure and meaningful to work on a project that will allow people to feel free from their everyday worries. I am sure it will be a place from which they will return with creative energy, a freed mindset and a stronger body. „The strength of Wind City is that it will be lively all year round. The three-hectare central park will be full of activities on less windy days, not only for the athletes but also for their children and the town's visitors. Visitors will find bodies of water for different purposes, hiking trails, skateboarding and cycling parks, recreation areas and various community buildings. Importantly, all this infrastructure will be adapted for winter use, with ice-skating, hockey competitions and other events. On the northern side of the park, sports courts are planned for tennis, padel and basketball“, says Bušmanas.

For those who like quiet walks and relaxation, a seaside path will run through the whole territory of the town with a view of the Curonian Lagoon, the Dead Dunes on the other side of the lagoon, and the kite-flying and windsurfing.

The inner part of the „Vėjo miestelis“ will become a really lively city centre with shops, kite schools, cafes, restaurants, a hotel, a children's playcenter and other infrastructure. According to Busman, the town will host a variety of events and welcome artists and musicians looking for alternative venues for presenting their projects. The spirit of the city will be preserved by the creation of a co-working space, creating conditions for creating, working and sharing knowledge. There will be active cooperation with companies whose managers will seek to motivate their employees and give them the opportunity to work and to be inspired while enjoying active leisure and sports activities.

Vėjo miestelis will be made up entirely of individual, tiny houses of 55–100 square metres. According to Urban WIND's manager, when designing homes for recreation, living and a community of wind enthusiasts, the architecture will aim to avoid uniformity and monotony, so the housing estates will be designed to be playful, cosy and community-oriented.

The entire 36-hectare site is planned to be developed in phases, with the construction of the first phase scheduled to start in spring next year.