Robotex grows revenue by one-sixth to almost EUR 3 million

„In recent years, sales of robotics companies in Lithuania have been growing by several to tens of percent, which shows the market's huge potential. Last year we installed 25 robots, which shows that businesses in the country seeking efficiency and product quality are already discovering the benefits of robotics, so the prospects in this area of activity are enormous. It would be rational to take advantage of the temporary economic slowdown to prepare and implement projects, as we are still at the bottom of the EU list regarding the use of robots in the country's economy,“ says Andrius Kochanskas, CEO of SBA Robotex.

According to the latest data, the Lithuanian industry uses 10–20 robots per 10,000 workers, compared to a global average of around ten times higher (141 robots per 10,000 workers). However, so far, the trends do not suggest that this process is accelerating in Lithuania. However, there has been a recent increase in playing field investments in manufacturing companies with a higher level of robotics. Examples include automotive manufacturers expanding in Kaunas or the SBA Group's Inno Line furniture factory near Klaipėda, where 36 robots have been installed. The latter is expected to have 50 robots this year.

„According to Robotex's CEO, in the long term, the winners will be those who decide to invest in competitiveness-enhancing projects as the economy slows down. Kochanskas encourages companies to robotise the whole process, not just one point. Such a solution will ensure production efficiency and product quality and pay for itself faster.

„The process of introducing a robot from finding a solution to implementing it in a company takes six to nine months, so now is the right time to decide to modernise so that the installed robots and automated systems can provide a business advantage and start to reap the rewards when the economy starts to pick up,“ Kochanskas says.

This year, Robotex's goal is to achieve double-digit growth and move boldly into foreign markets, with a target of 10–15% of sales. The project in Ireland is expected to be completed by the summer. In the home market, the company plans to implement a number of large-scale projects with more than ten robots and to continue introducing unique robotics and automation solutions to help businesses achieve their goals.

Robotex, an SBA company, deploys robotics and automation solutions for companies in furniture manufacturing, wood processing, electronics, the food industry, logistics and more. These projects help businesses increase production efficiency, ensure product quality, reduce production costs and help employees avoid physically demanding and monotonous work. The company's services range from consulting and developing a robotics strategy to finding a tailor-made solution and servicing and maintaining the robots already installed.