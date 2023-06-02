SIXT's turnover grows by a quarter, with 7,000 cars for rent in the Baltics

Algimantas Andrašiūnas, Head of SIXT in Lithuania, says that the company plans to continue to pursue its sustainability goals and to invest in measures to reduce its impact on the environment and in social responsibility.

„We continue to grow actively and currently offer more than 7,000 cars for short and long-term rental in the Baltic States. To strengthen our position as a leader in car rental in these countries, last year we introduced the SIXT+ subscription, which allows individuals or medium-sized companies to use car rental services without any long-term commitment,“ says Andrašiūnas, Head of SIXT Lithuania.

He said that rental companies are looking to reduce CO2 emissions from cars, with an increasing number of electric and hybrid cars in the company's fleet. The number of electric cars in the Group's companies is 6% (20% in 2021 – 2%) of the total number of cars purchased in 2022 in the long– and short-term rental segments.

Last year, SIXT upgraded its IT systems to improve the customer experience, optimise processes and introduce features to ensure customer convenience, one of which is the digitisation of the signing process for short-term car rental contracts. Further investments in IT processes are planned in the near future to help ensure competitiveness in the market.

The company also implements social responsibility projects and regularly supports the Regine SIXT charity „Drying little tears“. Last year, the company provided transport services to victims of the war in Ukraine and donated 86,000 euros.