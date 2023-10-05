Lithuanian energy start-up's energy management system now being used in Latvia

„This is the first project in Latvia in which Inion Software equipment and software has been used. We hope that, with the eventual benefit of positive feedback, our system will soon be more commonly seen in other solar parks in Latvia,“ says the company's CEO, Šarūnas Stanaitis.

In the park in Aizpute, Inion Software developed Solarone loggers, which are connected to inverters, sensors, and power meters; they transmit data to Inion Software servers. This data is organised and formatted, and comprehensive information related to electricity generation is provided to the solar power plant operator via the user interface on the company's platform. This allows park owners to manage their solar park more effectively. Additionally, in Aizpute, a remote terminal unit (RTU) box developed by Inion Software was installed.

Inion Software also provides such equipment to renewable energy producers operating in Lithuania. Inion Software solutions are also applied in one of the largest 7 MW solar power plants in Obeniai.

According to Šarūnas Stanaitis, Inion Software solutions are particularly popular in Western Europe: „Our clients include such well-known names as Abora Solar, one of the most successful hybrid solar power companies in the world. We offer unique solutions – in Spain our company has connected 200 solar power plants to our system, allowing them to be monitored and managed remotely.“

Inion Software develops monitoring tools used in solar power plants, and their demand is growing in parallel with existing electricity requirements. The company has introduced smart battery management systems to the market which, through the use of artificial intelligence algorithms, predict and select the most efficient battery charging scenarios for customers. The success of the company and the relevance of its products are also reflected in the numbers – Inion Software has managed to increase its sales by 300% in just the first half of this year.