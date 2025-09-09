Seven new businesses join Vilnius Business Parks managed by Darnu Group

Vilnius Business Park, located on Sedulų Street near Ukmergės Street, is home to Vituko Durys (door manufacturing and trading), Aradas (window manufacturing and trading), Instona (modern stone processing solutions), Optoman (laser system components), Diodela (laser welding and cleaning systems).

Meanwhile, Vilnius Business Park on Gariūnų Street welcomed two new members: Attribuere, a cosmetics manufacturer, and Mano Veja UAB, which specializes in irrigation systems and landscaping solutions.

Aiming to save time and boost service speed

Mykolas Čiplys, Head of Sales and Rental at Darnu Group, says that the main trends in selecting such premises have remained largely the same for several years. The most important factor is whether the company's operations can be efficiently centralized, which depends not only on the technical characteristics of the premises but also on the convenience of their location.

„This is also illustrated by our survey of small and medium-sized businesses operating in Vilnius, which showed that practical aspects are the primary consideration when looking for this type of new premises. The most important criteria include convenient access to the premises (58%), the size and proportions of the premises (51%), the building’s energy efficiency (33%), parking possibilities (24%), a convenient layout (22%), and visibility from the adjacent street (11%),“ says Čiplys.

At the same time, businesses that have already moved to new premises highlight a variety of selection criteria as well. For some, the most important factor is having work and storage areas under one roof, while for others it is a convenient location or a practical layout.

Aistė Pupkutė, Managing Director of Instona, says the decision to locate in Vilnius Business Park was driven not only by the need to open a branch in the capital but also by the goal of combining work and storage space under one roof.

„It was important for us to find a place where we could manage the entire process – from taking orders to loading goods – without any additional logistical steps,“ explains Pupkutė.

Remigijus Šliupas, Managing Director of Optoman, says that his decision was influenced by the convenient location. „The new premises are located close to the city’s main arteries. Therefore, the location offers an advantage for both customer service and internal process management,“ notes Šliupas.

Other lessees, such as the cosmetics company Attribuere, highlight the efficiency of the premises. Eugenijus Siniakovas, Managing Director of the company, assures that every square metre of the 380 sqm premises – where the office and warehouse areas are combined – is used to the maximum.

Darnu Group, the leading company in the capital city in the stock-office premises segment, has currently developed nearly 50,000 sqm of such space and is the only market player offering these premises not only for purchase but also for lease with an option to buy.