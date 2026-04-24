Mobilly is coming to Lithuania – Latvia’s urban services super app: it will offer payment for car parking and charging, public transport ticket purchases and other services

Mobilly is a technology company founded in Latvia that develops a mobile application for payments related to car parking, car washing, electric vehicle charging, public transport tickets, mobile services and other offerings. The company operates in Latvia and Estonia, and has more than 650,000 unique app users.

In August 2024, Civinity announced the acquisition of a stake in the start-up Mobilly. In addition to Civinity, the company’s shareholders also include its executives, Valdis Bergs and Ģirts Slaviņš.

Operations started in Vilnius on 16 April

In Lithuania, Mobilly launched its operations in Vilnius, where integration with the municipal company JUDU has already been completed, allowing users to conveniently pay for parking in the city’s green, yellow, red and blue zones via the app.

The app also enables payments for electric vehicle charging. Currently, all charging stations operating in Lithuania are available except for the Ignitis network, which is planned for integration in the future. These include operators such as Eleport and Inbalance Grid, among others.

For now, the app is available in English, but a Lithuanian version will be released and additional features will be rolled out soon. According to Mobilly’s Chairman of the Board, Valdis Bergs, expansion into Lithuania is an important step in strengthening the company’s position in the Baltic states and in creating a seamless, borderless mobility experience across the region.

Bergs:

By integrating Vilnius’ parking system into the app, we are offering users the same smooth and reliable experience that we provide across more than 500 parking sites in Latvia and over 300 in Estonia.

Rimantė Šerpytienė, Head of Sales and Service Development at JUDU:

We aim to make the customer experience as simple as possible and to ensure that every driver can choose their preferred payment method. That is why we are actively expanding our partner network, enabling residents to enjoy greater flexibility in how they use and pay for services.

Expanding the urban digital services segment

According to Civinity founder and Chairman of the Board Deividas Jacka, the group invested in the mobile payments start-up after recognising the growing demand for urban digital solutions and the opportunity to expand its operations beyond Latvia.

Jacka:

Through this investment, we saw a strong product and a team that had already demonstrated its ability to create a market leader. In Latvia, Mobilly was already the first choice for hundreds of thousands of users – the app can be used to pay for car parking, car washing, electric vehicle charging, public transport and train tickets, entry to the Jūrmala resort, airport fast-track services, mobile services, museums and soon, even utility bills. We are confident that this model can be successfully expanded both across the Baltic states and beyond.

He emphasises that the long-term goal of the Mobilly and Civinity teams is to create a single app for all urban services, enabling users to conveniently manage everyday payments and access the services they need in one place.

As the company previously announced, this investment is part of a broader growth strategy under which Civinity aims to have digital services account for at least 30% of the group’s total revenue.

This direction reflects an ambition to build a Smart Green City ecosystem – an integrated network of urban services that brings together essential services for residents, from living and working in buildings to mobility solutions that enable seamless movement between them.

Will offer an alternative to the dominant player

Jacka states that a single major player currently dominates Lithuania’s mobile payments market, so the entry of Mobilly will provide a strong alternative that will benefit users.

Jacka:

We believe that greater competition creates more value for consumers and encourages better services. At present, the main market player charges a EUR 0.30 fee for parking services, whereas Mobilly offers a EUR 0.20 fee. Our goal is not only to provide a solution that is convenient for everyday use, but also competitive in terms of price.

He adds that in the future, the company plans to expand into other Lithuanian cities and offer residents a wider range of services, with payments integrated into the Mobilly app.

About Civinity

Civinity is a group of companies that brings together businesses providing building maintenance services and developing engineering and technological solutions across the Baltic states and the United Kingdom. The group consists of around 40 companies and employs more than 1,600 staff. In 2024, Civinity recorded revenue of EUR 88.5 million, with pro forma EBITDA of EUR 7.4 million.

About Mobilly

Mobilly is a technology company operating in Latvia that has developed a mobile app for payments related to car parking, electric vehicle charging, public transport tickets, mobile services and other offerings. The company operates in Latvia and Estonia, where it is considered one of the leaders in the mobile payments market. The app has more than 650,000 unique users.