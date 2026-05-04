Study: More Vilnius residents plan to buy property as an investment

This represents a 4-percentage-point increase in the share of residents purchasing housing as an investment compared to 2024.

„The real estate sector started 2026 very actively, and in January apartment sales surpassed a level not seen in over two decades. It seems that the series of crises following the start of the pandemic has taught people not to wait for better times to buy an apartment, because, in terms of prices, those better times never came. This situation is driven by supply-and-demand dynamics that favour developers, with rising material and labour costs, low interest rates, and population growth in the city also playing a significant role,“ says Mykolas Čiplys, Head of Sales and Rental at Darnu Group, commenting on the market.

According to him, as long as inflation is not rising significantly and central banks are not rushing to raise interest rates, investing in real estate may seem like a good way for many people to put their spare money to work or to buy a home for themselves.

„In Lithuania, real estate is seen as one of the most reliable investments. For example, in the Sakai project we are developing, apartments account for about 30% of total sales. Usually, investors choose the cheapest units early in each phase of a project in order to secure the most attractive price possible. Among their most popular choices are one– and two-room apartments on the lower floors. These are the apartments of the size most desirable to tenants, so purchasing them is also driven by investment logic,“ says Čiplys.

Focus on new-build housing

The study also revealed that, when evaluating their options, buyers are more interested in newly built properties. When asked about their plans for this year, 36% of respondents said they would choose a newly built home, compared with 32% in 2024. A smaller proportion – 29% – say they intend to buy an older home, while 35% are considering both options.

„With its rational layout, which better meets today’s needs, a newly built home naturally becomes the first choice for many buyers. This is especially true when there is an opportunity to purchase a property at an early stage of development, when developers can offer lower prices and more flexible conditions. It is precisely at this stage of our project development that we are seeing not only more residents who have firmly decided to purchase a home for themselves, but also increased activity among investors,“ says Čiplys.

According to Čiplys, new construction – especially high-end projects – is typically characterized not only by building quality and energy efficiency, but also by well-developed surrounding infrastructure. When you add a prime location to these features, both those buying a home for themselves and those investing can expect long-term growth in their property’s value.

A survey of Vilnius residents planning to purchase a home was conducted by the market and public opinion research company Spinter Tyrimai. The survey was carried out between 24 February and 17 March 2026, with 505 residents participating.