Businesses are sending a clear message to the real estate market: while price is important, decisions may be influenced by other factors

Compared to last year, the top three criteria have changed only slightly. The importance of floor space and layout has decreased statistically significantly, while the importance of convenient parking has increased. As real estate experts note, market trends in this sector have remained stable for quite some time.

According to Mykolas Čiplys, Head of Sales and Rental at Darnu Group, the most competitive commercial spaces on the market today are those that help companies operate more efficiently – from space planning to convenient access for customers and employees.

„We see a growing demand in the real estate market for next-generation commercial spaces. It is becoming increasingly important for companies to centralize various functions – such as sales, administration, warehousing, or manufacturing – in a single location while also ensuring convenient access and parking solutions. The survey shows that 77% of respondents who are considering purchasing or renting additional space would find it beneficial to have spaces where different business functions could operate in a single location,“ says Čiplys.

Real estate market experts note that the functionality of premises and their suitability for a specific company’s business model are becoming increasingly important.

„One of the key advantages of the premises is that they enable businesses to create a spatial layout that meets their specific needs. This could be a combination of retail and office space, integrated storage, or a showroom. For some companies, the building’s height, access solutions, and other logistical considerations are also important. It is functionality and the ability to customize a space that are currently becoming the most important criteria when selecting commercial premises,“ says Regimantas Kacevičius, partner at Colliers International Advisors.

Daugiau nuotraukų (3) Regimantas Kacevičius, partner at Colliers International Advisors.

According to him, trends in the selection of commercial space have stabilized, and the most important selection criteria remain location, price, and functionality. Kacevičius points out that price remains the most sensitive issue in negotiations.

„For many small and medium-sized businesses, this is the first step toward more modern, higher-quality facilities. Naturally, a business has a clear vision and specific needs, but these do not always immediately align with its financial capabilities.

However, transaction statistics show that a growing share of small and medium-sized businesses is reaching a stage where they are ready for such qualitative changes and that, in most cases, negotiations result in mutually acceptable solutions regarding sale prices or commercial lease terms,“ says Kacevičius.

Čiplys notes that, due to objective market conditions and shifting supply and demand dynamics, developers are currently striving to become more flexible.

Daugiau nuotraukų (3) Mykolas Čiplys, Head of Sales and Rental at Darnu Group.

„As active players in the stock-office segment in Vilnius, we are seeing signs of recovery in the market. While we have seen a significant slowdown in the market over the past few years due to the geopolitical and macroeconomic context, in 2025 we recorded a 62.5% surge in transactions at our Vilnius Business Park properties.

Flexible pricing and attractive shorter lease terms – starting from one year – played a major role in this. We also offered a lease-to-own scheme, and we’ve seen that more than a quarter of our new customers have taken advantage of it,“ says Čiplys.

Darnu Group, the leading company in the segment of stock-office premises in the capital, has developed almost 50,000 sqm of such premises to date. The company is the only one offering clients the option to buy or rent premises with a purchase option.

The survey of small and medium-sized businesses was conducted by market and public opinion research company Spinter Research on behalf of Darnu Group. Representatives of 213 companies operating in Vilnius participated in the survey, which was conducted from 12 to 23 January 2026.