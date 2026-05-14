Gabija Rakauskaitė appointed Head of Communications and Marketing at SBA

„We value talents who grow together with the organisation. Gabija has a unique ability to perceive the value of a brand and transform it into a successful communications strategy. Her experience in developing communications and marketing projects in real estate and other group businesses will further strengthen SBA Group’s presence in the market and ensure that our values and reputation are consistently reflected in all activities of the organisation,“ says Jolanta Grašienė, Vice-President of SBA Group.

„I joined SBA Group in 2021, and during this time, I have had the opportunity to be a part of the organisation’s transformation, international expansion and strategically important projects. From launching new real estate brands to developing furniture factories in Lithuania and the United States – all of these projects required not only a strong business vision but also consistent, strategically managed communication. SBA is an organisation that treats communications and marketing as an important part of business growth and reputation, so this role represents both great responsibility and an opportunity to create long-term value across the entire group,“ says Gabija Rakauskaitė.

Over the past five years at SBA Group, Gabija Rakauskaitė has managed communications and marketing for all SBA Urban projects and corporate group communications and has developed new brands such as Urban HUB, Nemunaičiai, Vėjo Miestelis, Kopų Slėnis, Poemos and others. She has also promoted the group’s reputation, content and strategic communications direction.

Gabija Rakauskaitė has been working in the field of communications for more than eight years. Her experience includes business reputation, real estate, urban development, sustainability, corporate social responsibility and brand communications.