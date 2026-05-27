A survey has revealed what matters most to home buyers in Kaunas today

In a representative survey conducted by Spinter Tyrimai, 513 residents of Kaunas aged 18-75 were interviewed. Respondents were asked about their plans to purchase new residential development in Kaunas , the most important selection criteria and their awareness of major real estate developments currently underway in Kaunas.

The largest share of respondents indicated that the most important factors when purchasing a new home in Kaunas are price and financing options, with 68% highlighting them. Location was considered almost equally important, with 66% naming it a key factor. The size and layout of the property ranked third among respondents, mentioned by 49%.

When choosing an apartment building, Kaunas residents are most concerned about construction quality (64%), the heating system (55%), parking availability (53%), sound insulation between apartments (52%) and the building’s energy efficiency rating (51%). Women more frequently mentioned the condition and aesthetics of communal areas, while men were more likely to emphasise the building’s architecture and exterior design.

Nemunaičiai – the best-known real estate project in Kaunas

The survey also revealed which real estate projects currently under development in Kaunas are best known to residents. Nemunaičiai ranked first in terms of overall awareness.

“The success of Nemunaičiai, a multi-purpose residential neighbourhood rising in the new centre of Kaunas, has shown that high-quality projects built in attractive locations do not stay vacant for long. Today, there are only 10 apartments left in the Pasaka project, while we are already beginning construction work on the premium-class apartment project Poemos. We believe the success of these projects is also driven by the fact that the neighbourhood we are creating meets the criteria for a dream home, as indicated in the survey,” says Viktorija Pozingytė, Head of Commerce and Community at SBA Urban, the company developing Nemunaičiai.

The strategically expanding infrastructure on the left bank of the River Nemunas also contributes to the growing prominence of the Nemunaičiai neighbourhood. This part of the city is becoming the new centre of Kaunas, bringing together not only residential living but also business. The area is attracting increasing attention in both the housing sector and the office and commercial property rental markets in Kaunas, where modern infrastructure, business spaces and contemporary residential surroundings come together.

Currently, 18% of Kaunas residents plan to purchase a home in Kaunas within the next 24 months. Such plans are most common among respondents aged 26–45, who have a higher level of education and a higher income.