Civinity continues its bond programme with a new tranche of the issue, worth up to EUR 15 million, aimed at financing the group’s further expansion

Summary of the main terms and conditions of the offering:

· Issue size – up to EUR 15 million;

· Bond face value – EUR 1,000;

· Interest rate – 10%;

· Yield – 9.5% or 10%, depending on the purchase price per bond selected by the investor;

· Offering period – from 27 May 2026 to 10 June 2026

· Minimum purchase amount – 1 bond.

In recent years, the Civinity Group has consistently strengthened its operations, both organically and through acquisitions, with revenue surpassing EUR 100 million for the first time in 2025.

„The capital market is not just a one-off source of financing for us. It is an integral part of our growth strategy. In recent years, we have demonstrated our ability to grow, integrate acquired businesses and expand the scale of our operations. The new bond tranche allows us to continue in this direction and finance the next stage of expansion,“ says Deividas Jacka, Chairman of the Board of the Civinity Group.

According to audited results, in 2025 the Civinity Group generated revenue of EUR 100.4 million, an increase of 13.4% year-on-year, while EBITDA rose by 18% to EUR 8.3 million. Profit before tax amounted to EUR 2.83 million. The group’s management states that these results reflect not only a larger scale of operations but also improved operational efficiency.

„It is important to us that growth is not only about higher revenues. Increasing EBITDA shows that the group is becoming more efficient and more resilient. This is particularly important as we enter new markets, expand our service portfolio and invest in businesses that can strengthen the entire group’s platform,“ notes Mr. Jacka.

Recently, Civinity has been actively developing several areas of business: building administration and maintenance, engineering services, renovation, mobility solutions, digital products and value-added services. The group has also announced acquisitions outside the Baltic states, including a completed acquisition of lift engineering business in Croatia and Slovenia.

According to Mr. Jacka, such deals indicate that Civinity is entering a new phase of growth: from strengthening its position in familiar markets to building a broader regional platform.

„If previous acquisitions mainly strengthened our position in the Baltic States, we are now moving into the next stage – expanding our engineering and related services portfolio across a wider European market. This requires not only capital but also a clear financing structure. Bonds allow us to maintain flexibility while also building a long-term relationship with investors,“ says Mr. Jacka.

Civinity’s bond history began back in 2021, when the group issued its first EUR 8 million bond offering. In 2023, the second EUR 8 million issue attracted significant investor interest and was fully subscribed before the end of the offering period. In 2025, the group approved a bond programme of up to EUR 50 million, listing the bonds on the Nasdaq Vilnius regulated market.

Civinity is a services group with a large share of its revenue generated from recurring activities – residential and commercial property management, technical maintenance and administration services. This business model typically makes it easier to assess cash flow stability and the group’s ability to meet its financial obligations.

„Our business is based on recurring services and long-term relationships with clients. It provides stability, but it is not enough to maintain our current position. We see many consolidation opportunities in the market, particularly in the engineering and urban services sectors. Therefore, financing decisions must be aligned with our ambition to grow,“ comments Mr. Jacka.

Civinity states that investors will be provided with all information related to the issue in accordance with applicable requirements. Bonds, like other investment instruments, involve risk, so investors should make decisions after reviewing the offering documents, assessing their own financial situation and considering their risk tolerance.

The bond offering is organised by the Lithuania branch of Luminor Bank AS, with additional distributors in Latvia and Estonia – AS Redgate Capital and UAB Evernord. The legal adviser for the offering is the law firm TEGOS.

„With this offering, Baltic investors have an opportunity to invest in a mature company with a stable income flow and an annual revenue that has already reached EUR 100 million. It is an opportunity to contribute to the company’s growth and international expansion. Raising financial resources in the capital market gives Baltic companies a competitive advantage and allows them to grow faster than the market,“ comments Gediminas Norkūnas, Head of Securities Origination at Luminor Bank.

About Civinity

Civinity is one of the largest groups in the Northern European and Baltic region providing building maintenance, engineering and related digital services. The group operates in Lithuania, Latvia and the United Kingdom, as well as in Southern Europe – Croatia and Slovenia. It manages more than 5 million square meters of residential space, serves over 1,600 commercial clients and has implemented more than 300 engineering projects. In 2025, the group’s audited revenue reached EUR 100.4 million, with EBITDA of EUR 8.3 million.

About Luminor Bank

Luminor is a leading independent bank in the Baltic States and the third-largest financial services provider in the region. The bank serves the financial needs of individuals, families and businesses. Luminor aims to improve the financial well-being of its customers and home markets and to promote their growth.

IMPORTANT NOTICE:

This announcement does not constitute an offer or invitation to acquire the company’s securities and is not related in any way to such an offer or invitation. The Prospectus is the only legally binding document that contains information about the company, its bonds, the offering in Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia, and their admission to trading on a regulated market.

The Company’s Prospectus (the Prospectus) and its supplement are published on the company’s website at https://www.civinity.com/investors/ , as well as on www.nasdaqbaltic.com and www.crib.lt

The approval of the Prospectus and its supplement should not be considered as an endorsement of the quality of the bonds to be admitted to trading on a regulated market. Potential investors are advised to read the Prospectus before making an investment decision to understand all potential risks and returns associated with investing in the bonds.