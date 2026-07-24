SBA Group revenue rises to EUR 447 million in 2025 as investment approaches EUR 100 million

Manufacturing businesses drove sales growth

“Today’s business environment demands constant agility, flexibility and maximum efficiency in decision-making – and these are precisely the factors that have had a positive impact on the group’s overall performance, despite a challenging geopolitical and economic backdrop. Even under these conditions, SBA Group maintained a similar level of investment intensity in 2025, investing almost EUR 100 million in the furniture and real estate sectors. Another significant achievement is that this year, revenue growth accelerated not only in our traditional leader, the furniture business, but also at the recovering Utenos Trikotažas,” said Jolanta Grašienė, Vice President of SBA Group.

Consolidated group sales increased from EUR 419 million in 2024 to EUR 447 million in 2025. Meanwhile, net profit rose from EUR 9.4 million to EUR 9.8 million. Despite ongoing macroeconomic challenges, SBA Group maintained a stable net profit margin in 2025, which remained broadly in line with the previous year.

According to Jolanta Grašienė, the furniture division’s 12% sales growth was driven by higher order volumes at SBA Home’s manufacturing facilities and Kauno Baldai. Investments in new product development and manufacturing optimisation strengthened the division’s competitive position and enabled the business to maximise the efficiency of its production capacity. At the same time, the apparel segment also delivered positive results, with sales increasing both in the Utenos Trikotažas contract textile manufacturing business and its own-brand clothing collections.

Rental income from the group’s real estate portfolio also increased by 22% in 2025. Alongside the long-established success of the BLC and Green Hall business centres, the Urban HUB campuses in Vilnius and Kaunas continued to contribute strongly, achieving a combined occupancy rate of nearly 90%.

Investment and future growth

SBA Group invested a total of EUR 97 million in 2025, representing a 9% increase compared with 2024. Around EUR 36 million was allocated to the activities of real estate development company SBA Urban, with the majority invested in the continued development of the Nemunaičiai district. The remaining investment supported the expansion of SBA Home North Carolina (United States), as well as automation and new production line projects across SBA Home’s manufacturing operations.

According to Jolanta Grašienė, 2026 will require an even stronger focus on operational efficiency and the rapid integration of advanced technologies into day-to-day business processes.

“The economic environment remains challenging, but we are approaching the year with confidence. We believe that organisational agility, the ability to respond rapidly to change and to seize new market opportunities will be key to ensuring sustainable long-term growth and resilience. The group will continue to invest where it can create the greatest long-term value and generate sustainable growth,” said Jolanta Grašienė.

The foundations for this year’s growth have already been established through several strategic projects that are now operational or in development. In North Carolina, SBA Group’s modern, highly automated furniture manufacturing facility commenced operations at the end of 2025, with this year’s focus on ramping up production, increasing sales volumes and achieving stable operational performance.

In the real estate business, SBA Urban’s priority in 2026 is to maximise the value of its Urban HUB business campus portfolio while ensuring the continued successful development of the Nemunaičiai project in Kaunas. Meanwhile, Capitalica Asset Management will focus on the smooth delivery of the third and fourth phases of the Verde office development in Riga, advancing its wider real estate development pipeline, making effective use of opportunities in the capital markets, and expanding both its existing and newly established investment funds.