SBA Home takes the lead in helping educational institutions develop professionals

Cooperation in educating youth

„We aim to spot and help talents, to give them opportunities to develop their skills and professional competencies. Once we have opened up the world of advanced technologies to young people, including robots, digitised processes and innovations in manufacturing, we are committed to accompanying them throughout their training and studies. We bring the latest innovative technologies and state-of-the-art equipment to our companies, so we believe that, once they are experience, get to know them in the real world, young people will decide to pursue a career in one of the most progressive business fields,“ says Raimonda Kižienė, the head of SBA Home.

According to her, Klaipėda University graduates are already successfully pursuing careers in SBA Home and its affiliated SBA furniture manufacturing companies, mainly concentrated in Western Lithuania.

Win-win

„Klaipėda University’s ambition is to provide talented young people from all over Western Lithuania with the opportunity to acquire both theoretical knowledge and practical competencies in the field of technology closer to home. Therefore, close cooperation with modern business enterprises is particularly important for us, as they provide students with the opportunity to get up close and personal with advanced processes and the latest technologies. This is so that after graduation, they will be ready to fully use their knowledge and pursue a career in an already familiar field,“ says professor Artūras Razbadauskas, the rector of Klaipėda University.

According to him, students would carry out internships and laboratory research in SBA Group companies. The representatives of SBA Home would use their insights and formulated needs to help improve study programmes, get involved in the development of joint projects and assist in the preparation of diploma theses.

An introduction to technology and business for gymnasium students

According to the agreement signed by SBA Home and Klaipėda University Žemynos Gymnasium, pupils will be involved in experiential education.

„I believe that our gymnasium’s cooperation with SBA Home will give students the opportunity to try out and choose a career they like, establish themselves in Klaipėda, and will help the company develop and attract potential employees. Furthermore, this unique partnership project between the gymnasium and the business will give Žemynos Gymnasium a distinctive and attractive character as a modern integral educational institution,“ says Rita Podoliankienė, the director of Žemynos Gymnasium.

The gymnasium pupils will get acquainted with production technologies and processes. In addition, they will have the opportunity to write practical research papers and try out furniture production practices at SBA Group furniture production companies Klaipėdos Baldai, Inno Line and others. This will help pupils develop an interest in engineering sciences and encourage them to take an interest in a sustainable way of life.

The SBA Homegroup of furniture manufacturing companies unites five factories – Klaipėdos Baldai, Inno Line, Šilutės Baldai, Visagino Linija and Mebelain (Belarus). In addition to these companies, SBA Group’s furniture sector also includes Kauno Baldai. SBA Group’s furniture sector, the largest in the Baltics, employs over 4,300 people. Last year, the companies’ sales reached EUR 361 million.