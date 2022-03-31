9 out of 10 car owners dispose of used tyres properly

It showed that 6% of vehicle owners tend to hoard old tyres. Among 18 to 24-year-olds, 11% of respondents do so. Moreover, 6% of respondents indicated that they do not know where to put old tyres that are no longer in use because someone else is responsible for changing them.

„We can see that the situation is slowly improving, but it is worrying that Darom volunteers and foresters collect huge quantities of old tyres every year. A large proportion of the population still entrusts the maintenance of their cars to individual mechanics, who are not always responsible when it comes to the waste they generate during such work. This is likely to be the reason why illegal landfills are found in Lithuania's forests and remote areas. Especially around big cities,“ says Rita Zdanevičienė, head of the Association of Automobile Manufacturers and Importers AGIA.

The survey also revealed that as many as one in ten people in Vilnius entrust the disposal of their vehicle's old tyres to another person.

Interestingly, three out of ten respondents indicated that they change their tyres at home or it’s done by another person (family member, friend, acquaintance). However, men are more likely to change their tyres at home themselves.

The survey was conducted by the KOG Institute for Marketing and Communication Sciences in February 2022.

Awareness is all that is needed to clean up

According to data from the Department of Environmental Protection under the Ministry of the Environment, fines for improperly disposed of tyres can vary widely, depending on the nature of the offence and the environmental damage caused. Therefore, each case or investigation is assessed on a case-by-case basis.

The fine for private persons can range from €30 to €90, with a maximum of €2,300 to €2,900. The amount is directly linked to and depends on the entity. For legal entities, fines range from €300 to €850, with a maximum of €1,700 to €6,000. The amount also depends on the entity.

The regions of Šalčininkai and Vilnius are by far the most polluted with used tyres

Last year alone, State Forest Enterprise staff collected more than 268 tonnes of tyres discarded by residents in forested areas of the country. Foresters also urge people to be responsible and not to pitch such waste arbitrarily but to take it to designated places.

As many as 52 tonnes were collected in the regional unit of the Forestry Service in Šalčininkai. In Kretinga, almost 27 tonnes of tyres were recovered last year. In Nemenčinė, foresters disposed of 20 tonnes, in Dubrava, more than 15 tonnes, and in Radviliškis, more than 13 tonnes.

In 2019, almost 157 tonnes of unused tyres were found dumped in forests, compared to 99.7 tonnes in 2018.

Proper disposal of old tyres is free of charge. However, for large quantities, there are extra charges.

There are several ways to dispose of tyres legally in Lithuania: by giving the same amount you buy back to the seller; by leaving them at the car repair shop where they are replaced; by taking them to bulk waste collection sites up to four times a year; or by handing over any number to waste handlers for a fee.