New offer: work in Lithuania for a couple of years – and go home at least for a while

As stated in the report, the model of temporary work permits would be most suitable for foreign workers who do not intend to live in Lithuania permanently or to remain in the country for an extended period and who come to the country to work, for example, long-haul truck drivers, construction workers, and the like, for a period not exceeding two years.

It is argued that amendments to the legislation would establish a faster procedure for the arrival of such foreign nationals and the processing of their applications, so that businesses could hire foreign workers more quickly in areas where local workers are not available.

However, in this case, a new strict requirement would be introduced. Upon the expiration of the two-year fixed-term employment period, foreign nationals must leave Lithuania for at least 6 months.

Meanwhile, restrictions on residing in Lithuania would not apply to highly qualified workers from third countries.

It is stated that the new model for fixed-term work permits would complement the current long-term immigration system, but the annual immigration quota under both models combined would not be increased.

„As has been the case until now, the quota cannot exceed 1.4 per cent of Lithuania’s population. It is proposed that the specific total quota amount and percentage be determined each year by the Government, rather than by the Ministry of Social Security and Labour, as is currently the case,“ writes the Office of the President.

„Lithuania needs well-managed, legal, and effective migration that would strengthen us rather than erode the country’s identity. We must learn from the mistakes made by other European countries in the past, when a liberalised migration policy threw open the gates of immigration to Europe, with all the negative consequences that ensued,“ Nausėda is quoted as saying in the statement.

This initiative also aims to require newcomers applying for a third residence permit in Lithuania within 10 years to pass a Lithuanian language exam. This would apply to both temporary immigration models.

The president also proposes strengthening security clearance checks for foreigners by extending the minimum review periods.