Lithuanians carrying a special gift for Ukrainian fighters faced both great anxiety and the warmth of Ukrainian hearts

„We buy and prepare them,“ Ugnius offered his friends. – At first, we searched for cars on ad portals. Then, we knew that pickup trucks, SUVs and minibuses were the most needed.

According to Ugnius, pickup trucks are used by Ukrainian soldiers to transport various weapons. SUVs are needed for reconnaissance and special operations troops.

Ugnius spent a long time looking through the classifieds for a suitable vehicle and still did not find one. Finally, a Nissan Terrano in the next yard, which the owner hardly used, caught his eye.

The SUV was bought for €1150.

„After that, I was very motivated because I thought I would have to spend €5-6,000,“ said Ugnius, „We repaired the chassis and the body, changed the oil and tyres and painted it in a green soldier colour.

The Marijampolė resident was pleased that his fellow Marijampolė residents, Andrius Kavaliauskas, Donatas Gvazdaitis and Roberts Radzevičius, were joined by Valdas Galinis from Kalvarija, whose hobby is off-road driving. Valdas knows everything about off-road vehicles, so his help was extremely valuable.

Other friends of these young men contributed financially. Even their friends living in Iceland and Ireland were sent to support. Ugnius counts 40 people in their team.

Not all the cars had to be bought, but they received four as gifts.

The most important condition was that the cars had to be a spacious, roadworthy, four-door and all-wheel drive. The year of manufacture is not important if the car does not need major repairs.

During these weeks of the war, 12 carefully repaired cars have left Marijampolė for Ukraine: a Mitsubishi L200, a Nissan Terrano, a Honda CR-V, an Opel Vivaro, a Volkswagen Touareg, a Ford Transit, a Fiat Ducato and a Daewoo Korando.

The latter particularly surprised the Ukrainians, who said they had never seen one before.

When looking for cars on portals, Marijampolė residents encountered speculators.

„We are not the only ones in Lithuania looking for cars for Ukrainians. There are resellers taking advantage of the situation. Several times we have experienced that a car offered for a reasonable price in an advertisement is sold for double or even triple the price,“ said Ugnius.

He recalls with pleasure how he helped a Lithuanian who had lived in Ukraine for 14 years and returned to Lithuania when the war broke out.

The man was desperate to bring his family back from war-torn Ukraine but had no car. So Ugnius and his friends helped him find and prepare a car for the journey. „It's a fun emotion,“ smiles Ugnius.

The first cars to be cleaned up by Marijampolanders were transported to Ukraine through Blue/Yellow.

Last weekend, Ugnius and his friends decided to take four cars to Lviv themselves.

The cars were not empty. Marijampolė residents collected various necessary items for the Ukrainians: stretchers, first aid kits, tourniquets, etc.

Before the trip, the relevant documents had to be taken care of. The Ukrainians sent an official confirmation as to which army unit the vehicles donated by the citizens of Marijampolė would be allocated.

The cars have to be registered in the European Union, so they had Lithuanian licence plates on them.

The five Marijampolanders left Lithuania on Friday night. The journey to Lviv took a long time.

In Poland, a flat tyre had to be replaced. According to Ugnius, the tire was scratched for almost two hours by a less than kind master in Poland.

The four-car convoy then got stuck in a huge traffic jam, reaching Lviv at night, just before curfew. A special convoy had to escort them through the city.

„There was some tension when we entered Lviv at night. The city was completely dark, there were blockades and barricades, but we had no problems.

The attitude of the Ukrainians towards Lithuanians is very positive. They respect us and welcome us very warmly. I have no doubt that this help will bring us even closer together.

We crossed the border calmly – there were no alarm sirens, no shots fired. We walked around the city. In the streets, in cafés, in hotels, we saw many memes ridiculing Russia and its troops, and on the pavement, a stuffed Putin.

On the way back to Lithuania, there was a huge queue at the Ukrainian-Polish border. I had to talk to Ukrainians. When they saw that we were from Lithuania, they thanked us very much for the help we were giving them“, Ugnius said about his impressions of the trip.

He said that there is a huge demand for cars in Ukraine and will be for a long time to come. Logistics is in great need of single-occupancy cars and minibuses.

„At first, we used to paint the cars we handed over to the Ukrainians in a military colour, but now we are asked not to paint them anymore so that they don't stand out from the civilian cars.

If there are people who want to donate a car, it must be done through an organisation with links to the Ukrainian army, as various supporting documents are needed,“ Ugnius stressed.

He and his friends in the Facebook group show the cars or the donations to the benefactors and report on what they have done and what they have used the money for.

Marijampolė residents always get a response from Ukraine. The soldiers send photos and thank you notes when they receive the cars.

„As more and more people want to join us and new friendships have been established, we decided to create a Facebook account „Buy a Jeep for Ukraine“ and a public office with the same name so that more people can contribute and get feedback after their contribution,“ said Ugnius.

He admitted that he devotes all his free time and hours after work to this activity, and now he feels much better psychologically than during the first week of the war.

„My family has come to terms with the fact that I am not home much. My son and my 10-year-old twin daughter come to help when we are tidying up the cars,“ smiles Ugnius.