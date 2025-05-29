After the meeting at the Presidential Palace, Paluckas responded to Nausėda's criticism

On Monday, Nausėda stated that he and Prime Minister Paluckas have differing opinions on specific issues and that some of the Prime Minister's actions raise doubts – the President noted that he had expressed this to the Prime Minister himself.

When asked whether the Head of State had indeed reprimanded him, Paluckas assured that their relationship was „very constructive, rational, and calm.“

'To be honest, neither I nor the President criticise each other. And if the only problem is a lack of sharp communication, but the content is correct, then I can accept such criticism,' said Paluckas.

The Prime Minister also received comments on the fact that his and the President's opinions on the fifth column in Lithuania constantly differ – Paluckas claims that there is no such thing, contrary to what the President says.

Paluckas said he saw no need to harmonise the positions of the country's leaders on this issue.

„We see the influence of specific individuals or groups of individuals on social and democratic processes differently.

Yes, some individuals act in a manner that is quite hostile to the interests of the state, but calling them a fifth column would be too much of an honour for them, as they do not influence society. Our nation is resilient, and I am happy and proud of that,“ said Paluckas.

What happened?

On Monday, Nausėda told LRT television that he did not consider Paluckas' fishing trip with one of the country's wealthiest business people, Tautvydas Barštys, and the mayor of Druskininkai, Ričardas Malinauskas, to be politically acceptable.

'I find his statements on certain issues lacking in decisiveness, and I have told him so,' said the country's leader.

„Take the latest case, for example – I still consider his meeting with a mayor and a businessman, even if it was unplanned or unexpected, to be politically inappropriate, as it raises a lot of questions. Especially considering that both the businessman and the politician have problems with law enforcement,“ explained the President.

However, despite their differing views on some issues, the President praises the Prime Minister and says that he takes his job seriously.

„The Prime Minister does not see a major problem in this, but I do. However, despite these disagreements or different views, what we discuss with him at our meetings is being implemented,“ said the Head of Government.

„And that means that the man keeps his word, that he sees politics as a responsible activity and, most importantly, does not demonstrate any ambitions where it is not necessary to do so, „ he explained.