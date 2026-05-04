The TS-LKD faction and Gentvilas appealed to the CEC: they request an investigation into the accuracy of the data provided by Paluckas

The letter, which ELTA reviewed, states that in August 2024, Paluckas signed and submitted to the Central Election Commission (VRK) a questionnaire for candidates for the Seimas, in which, when asked whether he had any court-imposed sentence or measure under the Criminal Code (BK) remaining to be served, the politician answered in the negative.

It is noted that in the questionnaire, Paluckas indicated that his criminal record for an intentional moderately serious crime was expunged in 2013; however, factual data show that the politician compensated for the awarded property damage only in 2025, while already serving as a member of the Seimas.

It is further noted that the Constitutional Court (KT) clarified in its February 6, 2025, ruling that a person cannot be elected until the final court ruling against them has been fully executed.

„These factual circumstances give rise to reasonable doubts that the Election Code was grossly violated, as the restriction on the right to stand for election was breached and knowingly false information was provided during the election,“ the petition emphasises.

„Since the compensation for financial damages had not been completed by July 8, 2025, the individual did not legally meet the constitutional requirements for a candidate at the time of candidacy, i.e., in August 2024,“ the letter to the Central Election Commission adds.

It is also noted that the Election Code requires the Central Election Commission to decide on a gross violation if, after the election, it becomes clear that the elected person knowingly provided false—i.e., untrue—information regarding criminal records in the questionnaire.

At the same time, it is emphasised that although one of the provisions of the Election Code literally refers only to the failure to disclose the fact of a conviction, this provision cannot be interpreted in isolation.

„Providing a date of completion of a sentence that does not correspond to reality is, in terms of its legal force and consequences, equivalent to concealing information, as in both cases it prevents the Central Election Commission from identifying candidacy restrictions promptly and distorts the democratic electoral process,“ the appeal states.

According to the opposition, Article 176(6) of the Election Code directly identifies the distortion of information regarding the enforcement of a conviction as grounds for finding a gross violation.

The appeal to the Central Election Commission requests an investigation into the accuracy of the data submitted by Paluckas. It also requests a decision on whether there are grounds to recognise that the Social Democrat committed a gross violation of the Election Code. Finally, it states that if a gross violation is established, the information should be forwarded to the Seimas so that the issue of terminating his mandate can be resolved.

For her part, a representative of the Central Election Commission confirmed to ELTA that this request was received on April 30.

As previously reported, at the end of March, the Prosecutor General’s Office announced that it was requesting the Seimas to lift the legal immunity of former Prime Minister Paluckas.

In the request sent to the Seimas by Prosecutor General Nida Grunskienė, it is stated that the request was submitted after evaluating the data currently available in the pre-trial investigation launched last year. The investigation is being conducted under Article 228 of the Criminal Code, regarding abuse of office, and under Article 189, regarding illicit enrichment.

The letter states that the Member of Parliament and his wife, Paluckė, may have illegally acquired assets worth nearly 345,000 euros by depositing cash into banks and using it to purchase cars, real estate, and securities. The former prime minister and his wife may have acquired this property between December 2010 and the end of 2024.

Following the release of this information, the politician stated that he was suspending his membership in the Lithuanian Social Democratic Party (LSDP) and agreed to have his legal immunity lifted through a simplified procedure.

Last week, Verslo Žinios reported that as of April 21, the former prime minister no longer held shares in the electronics company Emus. The politician’s business partner and company director, Mindaugas Milašauskas, remained the sole shareholder.

Meanwhile, the investigative journalism centre Siena reported that the Prosecutor General’s Office had seized the parliamentarian’s real estate.

Paluckas himself told TV3 News last Wednesday that he does not intend to resign his seat. He also told the news portal Lrytas last week that he does not plan to withdraw from the faction on his own initiative.