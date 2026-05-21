EnglishPolitics

Head of the NKVC: a drone that had flown into Lithuania, where it disappeared, is still unclear

2026 m. gegužės 21 d. 09:17
Lrytas.lt
Following the announcement of an air alert by some municipalities in the country, the Head of the National Crisis Management Centre (NKVC), Vilmantas Vitkauskas, confirmed that a drone had entered Lithuanian airspace from Latvia on Wednesday morning. According to him, the unmanned aircraft disappeared from radar at around 11 a.m. – it is not yet clear whether it crashed or left the country's airspace.
Daugiau nuotraukų (1)
„We had a tense two hours today. All of these events began after we received the first alert from our Latvian colleagues—a yellow air threat had been declared in the Daugavpils region. A yellow air threat indicates that a potential military object is in the airspace and may pose a threat to civilians or infrastructure.
Upon receiving this signal, we received further information from our military—radars had detected an approaching object heading toward the Lithuanian border. It was detected near the Ignalina district. In fact, at around 9:40 a.m. (...), a border crossing was detected. And accordingly, together with the Fire and Rescue Department, we issued alerts to the public,“ Vitkauskas said at a press conference at the Government Palace on Wednesday.
According to the head of the NKVC, residents of the Ignalina district were the first to receive warnings. Soon after, people in other municipalities were notified as well.
Susiję straipsniai
Law enforcement visits – also at the Seimas Hotel, officers reported at Žemaitaitis' house

Law enforcement visits – also at the Seimas Hotel, officers reported at Žemaitaitis' house

Nausėda: There is no pressure from the U.S. to resume Belarusian fertiliser transit

Nausėda: There is no pressure from the U.S. to resume Belarusian fertiliser transit

Attorney: Referendum on family definition has nothing to do with EU commitments

Attorney: Referendum on family definition has nothing to do with EU commitments

„At 11:09 a.m., the object disappeared from radar. Whether this was because the drone landed in another country or crashed, we cannot answer at this time. We are awaiting that data from our military,“ he stated.
An air raid alert was issued.
On Wednesday morning, after a radar signal with characteristics typical of unmanned aerial vehicles was detected near the Lithuanian border, an air raid alert was issued for residents in the Ignalina, Utena, Švenčionys, and Zarasai districts. NATO air policing fighter jets were also scrambled.
Shortly thereafter, an air raid alert was sent to residents of Vilnius County.
A few minutes later, at 10:26 a.m., an air raid alert was issued in the capital’s district. The alert was lifted at 10:51 a.m.
Around 11:45 a.m., the Lithuanian Armed Forces announced that the air raid alert over the country’s territory had been lifted.

UAB „Lrytas“,
A. Goštauto g. 12A, LT-01108, Vilnius.

Įm. kodas: 300781534
Įregistruota LR įmonių registre, registro tvarkytojas:
Valstybės įmonė Registrų centras

lrytas.lt redakcija news@lrytas.lt
Pranešimai apie techninius nesklandumus pagalba@lrytas.lt

Atsisiųskite mobiliąją lrytas.lt programėlę

Apple App StoreGoogle Play Store

Sekite mus:

Visos teisės saugomos. © 2026 UAB „Lrytas“. Kopijuoti, dauginti, platinti galima tik gavus raštišką UAB „Lrytas“ sutikimą.