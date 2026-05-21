Head of the NKVC: a drone that had flown into Lithuania, where it disappeared, is still unclear

„We had a tense two hours today. All of these events began after we received the first alert from our Latvian colleagues—a yellow air threat had been declared in the Daugavpils region. A yellow air threat indicates that a potential military object is in the airspace and may pose a threat to civilians or infrastructure.

Upon receiving this signal, we received further information from our military—radars had detected an approaching object heading toward the Lithuanian border. It was detected near the Ignalina district. In fact, at around 9:40 a.m. (...), a border crossing was detected. And accordingly, together with the Fire and Rescue Department, we issued alerts to the public,“ Vitkauskas said at a press conference at the Government Palace on Wednesday.

According to the head of the NKVC, residents of the Ignalina district were the first to receive warnings. Soon after, people in other municipalities were notified as well.

„At 11:09 a.m., the object disappeared from radar. Whether this was because the drone landed in another country or crashed, we cannot answer at this time. We are awaiting that data from our military,“ he stated.

An air raid alert was issued.

On Wednesday morning, after a radar signal with characteristics typical of unmanned aerial vehicles was detected near the Lithuanian border, an air raid alert was issued for residents in the Ignalina, Utena, Švenčionys, and Zarasai districts. NATO air policing fighter jets were also scrambled.

Shortly thereafter, an air raid alert was sent to residents of Vilnius County.

A few minutes later, at 10:26 a.m., an air raid alert was issued in the capital’s district. The alert was lifted at 10:51 a.m.

Around 11:45 a.m., the Lithuanian Armed Forces announced that the air raid alert over the country’s territory had been lifted.