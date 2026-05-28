Turning point: A unit is being created in the military to centralise and develop long-range drone-strike capabilities. Historical name chosen

„The war in Ukraine has clearly demonstrated that drones have become a vital part of modern warfare, so we must not merely keep up with developments but rather centralise and systematically develop them. It marks a new phase in strengthening the Lithuanian Armed Forces’ drone capabilities. We are centralising resources, providing these capabilities with a clear structure and a clear direction for development: reconnaissance, offensive and defensive operations, and the development of deep strike capabilities within the Lithuanian Armed Forces,“ said General Raimundas Vaikšnoras, Commander of the Lithuanian Armed Forces, while presenting the new unit

The tasks assigned to the unit, named ANBO after the acronym used by Antanas Gustaičio, the founder of the Lithuanian military aviation, focus on long-range strikes using unmanned systems; however, it is anticipated that anti-drone capabilities and electronic warfare will also be part of this unit. Hundreds of millions of euros in investments are planned over the next few years to develop these capabilities, which will include not only aerial drones but also land and maritime drones.

„The Lithuanian Armed Forces and the Ministry of National Defence are working purposefully to ensure the country’s security. We are accelerating procurement processes, investing hundreds of millions of euros in air, land, and maritime drones, and strengthening anti-drone capabilities. We are also collaborating with Ukrainian experts—this new unmanned aerial vehicle unit directly addresses the needs of the modern battlefield and provides opportunities to apply innovations and experiment,“ said Minister of National Defence Robertas Kaunas.

The creation of the ANBO unit is the result of two years of work. In 2024, the Lithuanian Armed Forces began developing drone training capabilities and training operators capable of providing aerial protection for forces, conducting long-range reconnaissance flights, detecting the enemy, identifying targets, and transmitting data to fire control systems. After evaluating existing progress, the experience of the war in Ukraine, and development prospects, a decision was made to centralise and develop unmanned capabilities, with a particular focus on long-range strike. The formation of the ANBO unit is being coordinated by the Lithuanian Armed Forces Training and Doctrine Directorate; once fully formed, it will operate in parallel with other military forces and report directly to the Commander of the Lithuanian Armed Forces. As these capabilities are developed, consultations are being held with the Ukrainian Armed Forces, which already have operational models in place.