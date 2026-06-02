Lithuania and Ukraine signed a memorandum of understanding on the creation of the BRAVE Lithuania program

The Ministry announced that this initiative aims to strengthen cooperation between Lithuania and Ukraine in defence innovation, promote the development of advanced technologies, and accelerate their adaptation to practical defence needs.

According to the Ministry of National Defence, the document was signed by Deputy Minister of National Defence Vitalija Zumerienė and Ukrainian Deputy Minister of Defence Serhiy Boev during the second NATO–Ukraine Defence Innovation Forum held in Vilnius.

It is reported that Lithuania and Ukraine have also confirmed their readiness to jointly support defence innovation, improve existing technological solutions, and strengthen the defence capabilities of both countries.

„The BRAVE Lithuania program marks a new stage in Lithuanian-Ukrainian cooperation in the defence sector. By combining our knowledge, technological capabilities, and practical experience, we will more quickly develop and implement solutions that enhance the readiness of our armed forces and strengthen our common security. This is an investment not only in the defence of our countries but also in a safer future for Europe,“ Zumerienė is quoted as saying in the statement.

According to the Ministry of National Defence, BRAVE Lithuania will function as a bilateral platform designed to support Lithuanian and Ukrainian defence technology startups, innovators, research institutions, and companies.

The initiative will aim to create a practical cooperation mechanism connecting the defence innovation ecosystems of both countries, promote the development of technologies that meet real operational needs, and accelerate the transition of promising solutions from the concept and prototype stages to testing, validation, and practical application.

It also aims to ensure that supported projects meet real defence needs and, where possible, are based on battlefield experience, operational feedback, and the practical needs of the defence sector.

The memorandum of intent was signed in the presence of Prime Minister Inga Ruginienė and Ukrainian Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko.

It is reported that, to implement this initiative, Lithuania and Ukraine will also consider utilising additional financial instruments, including national funds, support from international donors, European Union instruments, private investments, venture capital, and other appropriate financing mechanisms.