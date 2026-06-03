Juozapaitis: I hope the president will read the LRT law and return it to the Seimas

„I really hope that he (Nausėda – ELTA) will read the bill and ultimately return it to the Seimas, because this point is a red line; it is also highlighted in the Venice Commission’s opinion, which the ruling coalition has likewise ignored. They didn’t even officially include it in their conclusions. The speaker of the Seimas refused to explain what he wrote to the Venice Commission on behalf of the Seimas. In short, it’s a complete mess in every sense,“ Juozapaitis told LRT television on Tuesday.

According to Juozapaitis, if the president does not take action, the opposition will appeal to the Constitutional Court (KT) for clarification of this and other provisions of the law.

„Without a doubt, we will appeal. Not only because of this, but there are also other errors in the law, in our view, that need to be identified or confirmed by the Constitutional Court. I’m just reminding you about LRT funding, which we didn’t discuss at all during those six months, even though the expanded bureaucratic apparatus will likely require about half a million euros,“ said the Conservative.

„But no one is saying this because they didn’t even consult the government, which is mandatory under the statute. In short, this is the product of a group of self-appointed activists, which the Constitutional Court will have to evaluate,“ noted the politician.

As reported, the Seimas adopted amendments to the law changing LRT’s governance on Tuesday. Seventy-seven members of the Seimas voted in favour of the bill, one voted against, and there were no abstentions. The sole representative of the ruling coalition—Linas Balsys, a member of the Seimas faction of the Lithuanian Social Democratic Party—did not support the bill at the stage of its adoption. Meanwhile, representatives of the parliamentary opposition decided not to participate in the vote.

The amendments were prepared by a working group led by Seimas Speaker Juozas Olekas. The Seimas Committee on Culture later revised the bill.

The new draft law will include a definition of LRT’s mission and provide for changes to the council—it will consist of 15 members instead of 12. The president and the Seimas will each appoint four representatives. At the same time, the remaining seven will be selected by the Lithuanian Science Council (LMT), the Lithuanian Education Council (LŠT), the Lithuanian Artists’ Association (LMKA), the Lithuanian Bishops’ Conference, the Union of Lithuanian Local Community Organisations, the National Coalition of Non-Governmental Organisations, and the Lithuanian Disability Organisations Forum.

The establishment of a Council Bureau was also approved.

At that time, the LRT director general may be dismissed from office before the end of his term by a majority of no less than two-thirds of all Council members if he no longer meets the requirements of impeccable reputation or commits a gross violation of his duties.

However, the council is left to decide for itself how to vote on the dismissal of the director general—by open or secret ballot.

The current draft of the Public Broadcaster Law provides that an open vote shall result in the dismissal of the director general.

It was also decided to limit the director general’s terms of office; the same person may not hold this position for more than two consecutive terms.

ELTA notes that there have been multiple protests over the ruling coalition’s proposed amendments to the LRT Law.

The new amendments were drafted after ruling coalition representatives in the Seimas sought to fast-track the adoption of other changes last December regarding a simplified procedure for dismissing the LRT general director.