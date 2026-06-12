Additional security measures across the country due to possible Russian actions

According to a press release from the Ministry of the Interior, Russia has recently been spreading unfounded claims that the Baltic states are allowing their airspace or territory to be used for actions by other countries against Russia.

„This ongoing escalatory rhetoric aims to divert attention from setbacks on the front lines and undermine the resolve of Ukraine’s allies to continue providing support to Ukraine,“ the ministry states.

The Ministry of the Interior notes that, in light of this, it cannot be ruled out that Russia may be planning provocations against targets in the Baltic states.

„It cannot be ruled out that, in an effort to increase tensions in the region, Russia may be planning malicious actions or provocations against targets in the Baltic states. We are closely monitoring the situation, strengthening our preparedness, and enhancing the protection of critical infrastructure facilities,“ Interior Minister Vladislav Kondratovič is quoted as saying in the statement.

It is noted that the Ministry of the Interior and the Public Security Service (VST) have taken additional measures to strengthen the protection of key critical infrastructure facilities and have expanded the scope of measures designed to ensure the resilience of critical infrastructure.

The State Security Department (VSD) did not comment further on the situation regarding possible Russian provocations.

„At this time, we have nothing to add publicly to the communications from the Ministry of the Interior or other institutions on this topic,“ the VSD told ELTA.

According to the Ministry of the Interior, the VST will ensure enhanced physical protection of these facilities, and the Lithuanian Armed Forces will assist if necessary.