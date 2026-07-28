Lithuanian citizen suspected of espionage: allegedly collected and passed information about the military to Russia

A pre-trial investigation was launched after the State Security Department of the Republic of Lithuania (VSD), whilst conducting an intelligence investigation, received information about an individual who was allegedly gathering information using methods employed by the intelligence and security services of the Russian Federation (RF IS).

Initial findings from the intelligence investigation gave rise to reasonable grounds to suspect that a citizen of the Republic of Lithuania, using the messaging app Telegram, had himself initiated contact and was carrying out tasks received from the RF IS via intermediaries – gathering information on military facilities in Lithuania, military equipment and their movements.

During court-authorised operations, evidence was obtained suggesting that the suspect may have photographed and provided information on a Lithuanian Army battalion, a company manufacturing military radar and a company manufacturing radar system, and the movement of military equipment at Vilnius Airport; he also transmitted information containing images of military equipment and offered to provide such information whilst visiting Belgium.

The evidence in the pre-trial investigation file suggests that the suspect acted deliberately to assist another state and with the understanding that he was passing on the information he had gathered to a person who may have been representing the Russian Ministry of Defence.

Article 119(2) of the Criminal Code, ‘Espionage’, stipulates that any person who, whilst carrying out a task for another state, its organisation or their representative, has stolen, purchased or otherwise collected or transmitted information constituting a state or official secret of the Republic of Lithuania, or other information of interest to the intelligence services of a foreign state, shall be punished by imprisonment for a term of between six and fifteen years.

The State Security Department warns against succumbing to provocations and becoming involved in malicious activities by foreign states against Lithuania. It reminds the public that the intelligence services of Russia and Belarus actively use social media to seek out potential agents, recruit them and maintain contact with them.