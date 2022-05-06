The summer season opens at Paupio Turgus: a new menu by A. Ivanauskas, a concert by Saulės kliošas and other surprises

With the unusual slogan „Go out into the yard“, the summer season of Paupio turgus will open on Thursday, once again opening up the district's outdoor spaces and terraces to frolics, music, and inviting Vilnius residents and guests to come out into the yard for a four-day festive marathon.

On 5 May, the chef, founder and ideological leader of VMG, and author of books A. Ivanauskas will present two exclusive menus, carefully compiled from the dishes of Paupio turgus restaurants. During the event, the chef will also share the basics of food tasting and how to taste food in a way that gives you the greatest pleasure.

„It usually takes people a long time to choose something, and even choosing a film or a TV series often takes longer than watching it. I even spent several weeks tasting and sampling restaurant dishes to select not only the best flavours, but also the best experiences, so that visitors could enjoy the food, each other and the journey of tasting dishes from different countries,“ says Mr. Ivanauskas.

On 6 May, on the occasion of the birthday of Paupio turgus, the well-known music of Saulės kliošas will fill Paupio turgus and shout the summer.

„Paupys is very close to our hearts, first of all because our vocalist Justė lives here. So for us, a concert here will really be like going out into the yard with her, when a group of friends gather, everyone brings something and the get-together becomes a party. We will bring our own music and we hope that the good mood and Justė's vocals, like a siren's song, will invite the inhabitants and visitors of the district to join in and ignite a party of good feelings,“ says drummer and member of Saulės kliošas, Laurynas Šarkinas.

On 7 May, the LRT OPUS music festival with Ambulance on Fire, Kedrostubùras, Homechestra, Afrodelic, Planeta Polar, Kabloonak and Rūta MUR will take place at the market.

„The sound, taste, sight and feel of Paupio Bazaar is part of the food experience – we realised this from the very first days of opening. During these festive days, we will present a retrospective of the whole year and serve our customers' favourite events – a concert, a family Sunday, unforgettable food experiences and a little bit of pleasant education,“ says Egidijus Sys, Marketing and Communications Project Manager of Darnu Group, the company that is developing Paupio Turgus.

And on 8 May, visitors will be invited to a family brunch, where animators will fill the space with special activities and activities for children, allowing parents to enjoy the flavours of a quiet breakfast.

There will also be a full-body outdoor workout on the terrace next to the cinema with Viačeslav Daleckij, a trainer from the sports club „Re.Formatas“.