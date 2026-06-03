SBA company Kauno Baldai increased its sales to EUR 32 million last year, with 2026 planned to be more moderate

‘Last year, together with the team, we focused on stabilising and streamlining production processes. We reviewed our product portfolio, developed new lines with international designers and introduced them to the market. We concentrated our efforts on mid– and upper-segment upholstered furniture – this is precisely the segment most relevant to our strategic clients’, says Andrius Buraitis, CEO of Kauno Baldai.

According to him, in 2025 most of the company’s products were sold in Scandinavia and Belgium. Customers there showed strong interest not only in the usual range of sofas and indoor upholstered furniture offered by Kauno Baldai, but also in newly developed outdoor furniture. He notes that the company’s outdoor furniture is distinct and more original than competitors’ offerings in Scandinavian countries. As a result, it is also available in Lithuania, in the recently renovated Kauno Baldai store in Kaunas.

‘However, although we ended last year on a more positive note, 2026 has started more moderately. The new war in Iran has affected markets, supply chains and global consumer sentiment. These factors have led to a downturn in markets at the beginning of the year, which has continued into the summer’, says Buraitis.

Nevertheless, the CEO says the company is approaching market changes strategically: ‘This year we will focus both on improving production efficiency and on creating new, market-relevant collections. We are talking with clients and partners in our markets and looking for ways to create furniture that will ultimately become irreplaceable in people’s homes’.

In addition to creative and technological processes, Andrius Buraitis and his team also plan to focus in 2026 on more efficient logistics chains – one of their competitive advantages is shorter delivery times.