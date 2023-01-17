American iTechArt Group expands in Lithuania - establishing in Green Hall business centre

"Even with the slowdown in the real estate market, the need for companies to provide their employees with top-quality workspaces in modern offices continues unabated. With the desire to see the team in the office more often than working remotely, companies are opting for healthy and wellbeing-oriented offices that offer a wide range of services and are flexible in terms of potential expansion opportunities. This is why, especially for multinational companies that have ambitious goals in Lithuania and want to grow rapidly, they are looking for already developed, sometimes even furnished, office space so that they can build up their team right away. In such cases, long-term office lease contracts are more common," says Roberta Lekavičienė, Head of Green Hall Business Centre.

According to her, the team of iTechArt, an information technology company headquartered in New York, USA, is already moving into the new office. The company has grown to 150 employees in just the first few months of its operations in Lithuania, and it plans to increase its workforce even further this year.

"Given the rapid hiring and the company's ambitious growth goals, we wanted to provide our employees with a innovative, functional space and encourages teamwork. iTechArt's long-term goal in Lithuania is to provide world-class technical expertise to international technology companies and start-ups, so a modern space fostering a community spirit is essential. Green Hall perfectly met our needs and objectives in terms of infrastructure, quality of space and location. We are glad that we chose a reliable partner who provided comprehensive services and helped us settle in smoothly," says Laimonas Davalis, Director of iTechArt Lithuania.

Green Hall, a business valley developed by SBA Urban, a real estate company of the SBA Group, is home to more than 20 companies, including Citadele, Moody's, kevin., Tele2, Walless, SBA and others. A total of 20,100 sqm of office space is available for rent in the three buildings. Currently, the occupancy rate of Green Hall Business Valley is over 95 per cent.

About iTechArt:

For 15 years, iTechArt has been a leading software development partner to more than 500 high-growth companies and start-ups worldwide, developing cutting-edge technologies across various industries. Headquartered in New York City with 20+ offices and employing 3500+ developers worldwide, iTechArt equips companies with dedicated teams of software engineers and helps them grow from seed funding (Series A) to unicorn status, contributing to over $13 billion in acquisitions and more than 20 IPOs. The company has also been repeatedly listed on Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Companies list (as of 2018), the Financial Times list of America's Fastest Growing Companies (as of 2021) and many others.