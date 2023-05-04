M. Majauskas joins the Capitalica Asset Management team

„Capitalica has ambitious goals – we continue to rapidly increase the volume of assets under management, expand into more and more European markets, and increase the diversity of asset segments. We expect that Michael's experience in financial management and knowledge of international capital markets will provide additional impetus to the company's development in strategic directions,“ says Andrius Barštys, Chairman of the Board of Capitalica Asset Management.

Majauskas has 10 years of professional experience in international banking and real estate groups, including Barclays Capital in London and Cushman & Wakefield in Sydney. He has also spent 10 years working on public finance management in the Government of the Republic of Lithuania and in the Seimas Budget and Finance Committee.

The appointment of the new member to the Board of Capitalica Asset Management is subject to the approval of the Bank of Lithuania, which supervises the activities of investment management companies.

„Capitalica is an investment management company that develops and manages commercial real estate assets. The company's objective is to deliver long-term growth in shareholder returns by investing in real estate in the Baltic States and Central Eastern Europe. Based on its exceptional investment experience, the company manages investment funds for informed and professional investors.

The company currently manages 3 real estate funds: two offices and one logistics. In the office segment, they own the business centres Kauno Dokas and 135 in Vilnius, the office complex Verde in Riga and other objects under development. „Capitalica Green Logistics Fund owns 5 logistics facilities in Tallinn, and Riga and plans further European acquisitions.

„Capitalica Asset Management is 70% owned by SBA, one of the largest Lithuanian business groups, and 30% by Fox Holdings, the company of the Chairman of the Management Board Andrius Barštys.