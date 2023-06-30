Mr Majauskas is appointed a member of the Management Board of Capitalica

„I see strategic opportunities to contribute to the growth of the Baltic economies and at the same time earn additional returns for investors,“ says Majauskas.

He joined the Capitalica team this spring. The Bank of Lithuania, which supervises investment management companies, had to give permission for him to join the board. Before joining Capitalica, Majauskas worked for 10 years in international banking and real estate groups, including Barclays Capital in London and Cushman & Wakefield in Sydney. He also spent a decade working on public financial management in the Government of the Republic of Lithuania and the Seimas Budget and Finance Committee.

Capitalica is an investment management firm that develops and manages commercial real estate assets. The company's objective is to deliver long-term growth in shareholder returns by investing in real estate in the Baltic States and Central Eastern Europe. Based on its exceptional investment experience, the company manages investment funds for informed and professional investors.

The company currently manages 3 real estate funds: two offices and one logistics. In the office segment, they own the business centres Kauno Dokas and 135 in Vilnius, the office complex Verde in Riga and other objects under development. Capitalica Green Logistics Fund owns 4 logistics facilities in Tallinn and Riga and plans further European acquisitions.

Capitalica Asset Management is 70% owned by SBA, one of the largest Lithuanian business groups, and 30% by Fox Holdings, the company of the Chairman of the Management Board, Andrius Barštys.