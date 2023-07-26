Hotel Monist – the latest news in Palanga

The name Monist reflects the hotel's unique approach to rest and relaxation. While the term monism usually refers to a philosophical belief in the unity of all things, in the context of this hotel, it refers to a holistic approach to the guest experience. Body, mind and soul are intimately connected, and true relaxation requires attention to all three.

The brand and the guest experience are designed to embody this monistic approach, offering guests a space where they can escape the noise of everyday life and reconnect with themselves and the world around them.

„The face of Palanga is changing, and people are rediscovering it. The off-season makes it unique and hypnotic and transports us to a different, slower world. Here you can find everything you need for a quality holiday or retreat from the routine: seaside walks, peace and quiet, quality food and a break from the hustle and bustle of the big cities. We can safely say that Palanga deserves a boutique-style hotel where people will find connection with themselves and their loved ones,“ said Rokas Navickas, the head of SPA VILNIUS Group.

Monist is small, stylish, charming and offers a unique atmosphere, unforgettable customer experience and attention to detail. The whole aura of the hotel will be revealed in the off-season. Guests will find a cosy corner in the common area, which invites them to gather around the fireplace for a chat or a leisurely read.

Guests who want to discover a different Palanga are able to get to know the less common, unvisited and hidden places by browsing through the Monist Palanga Guide. They can be reached on foot or by bicycle.

Time will pass unnoticed in any weather in the spa and pool area. SPA VILNIUS award-winning masters have trained spa massage specialists, so guests will be able to find a piece of SPA VILNIUS here.

The hotel's exclusive eponymous restaurant also provides unforgettable sensations. The concept has been prepared, and the exceptional flavours are created by Eglė Kaminskaitė, a chef with 16 years of experience who has worked with renowned restaurants in Vilnius and has gained experience in Norway and Spain.

Monist's Baltic heritage dishes are intertwined with modern European flavours that take you back to your childhood while surprising you with flavour combinations and bringing emotion to your dishes. Seasonality and local produce dominate the menu, from rhubarb in summer to forest produce in autumn.

„I myself am particularly interested in our history, our roots and our Baltic culture. Unfortunately, the Soviet era has changed Lithuanian cuisine, depriving us of our true identity. Our vision is to bring back the Lithuanian nature of our dishes while paying great attention to local products, humanely and organically grown produce from local small farms,“ said E. Kaminskaitė. „Food is the centre of attention at Monist, we have put a lot of heart into every little detail, and we hope that our guests will notice and appreciate it. It will be a time to slow down, come together, enjoy the food and time with each other.“

Monist Hotel and Restaurant are located next to the Palanga Church, Vytauto Street 88a. Monist complements the SPA VILNIUS Group, joining SPA VILNIUS in Druskininkai, Anykščiai and a day spa centre in Vilnius.