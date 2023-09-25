Giedrius Simonavičius joins the Board of SBA Urban

The Board of SBA Urban is now joined by a creative strategist whose insights, energy and ability to inspire the team have already advanced the Group's outstanding results. „As SBA Urban enters a phase of rapid expansion and the strategic importance of marketing and communications grows, I have no doubt that Giedrius joining us will help to see us successfully develop further, both in Lithuania and abroad,“ commented Lionginas Šepetys, Chairman of the Board of SBA Urban.

G. Simonavičius joined the SBA Group in 2018 as Head of Communications. As time went on, he also became entrusted with the management of the Group's marketing. Before joining SBA, Simonavičius worked for seven years as Director of the Communication Department of the Bank of Lithuania, where he also headed the inter-institutional group that developed and implemented the communication strategy for the adoption of the Euro in Lithuania. Before joining the Bank of Lithuania, Mr. Simonavičius worked for almost a decade as a business and economics journalist and presenter on national televisions.

„I appreciate the trust my peers have placed in me and the opportunities I have to grow and develop. I am joining an ambitious team of professionals who consistently strive for exceptional solutions that are hard to replicate. I know SBA Urban is looking forward to an expansive and inspiring phase in its life, with ambitious stock office projects, unique Wind towns, conceptual development of large urban sites, and other real estate businesses with international development potential which are always of topical significance. I will devote my knowledge, experience and energy to ensuring that the strategic ambitions of this driven company are realised as successfully as possible,“ says Simonavičius.

In addition to the newly appointed member of the Board, the Board of SBA Urban consists of SBA President Arūnas Martinkevičius, Group Vice President Jolanta Grašienė, and SBA's Business Risk Director Vytautas Vaškys. The Board is chaired by L. Šepetys. Having become a member of the Board, G. Simonavičius will continue to head the SBA Group's marketing and communications department.

SBA Urban is the managing company of the SBA Group, which is in the real estate sector. It owns the already developed business centre complexes Green Hall in Vilnius and BLC in Kaunas, along with the internationally renowned Vienybės Square, which has been renovated by SBA. The company pursues its strategic development objectives through three subsidiaries: Urban HUB, Urban LIVE and Urban WIND. Urban HUB is currently seeing intensive development of its retail, logistics and office campuses in strategic locations in Kaunas and Vilnius, with a planned investment of over EUR 130 million. Urban LIVE is involved in the development of large multi-purpose projects and is currently developing the Nemunaičių district in Kaunas, near Nemunas Island. Urban WIND will develop unique townships surrounded by nature. Svencelė, which is the wind capital of Lithuania, has been chosen for the first project. The expected investment is around EUR 60 million.

SBA Urban is owned by SBA, one of the largest Lithuanian capital business groups. It consists of more than 30 companies operating in the sectors of real estate, furniture manufacturing, textile manufacturing and investment management. The consolidated sales of the group in 2022 amounted to EUR 440 million.