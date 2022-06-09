Kalnapilio-Tauro Group makes changes: more than €5 million to be invested in energy sustainability

With a strong focus on three key areas – products, consumers, and its own team – CEO Marijus Valdas Kirstukas says the group plans to invest around €1.3 million in sustainability initiatives this year. Over the period of the strategy, until 2025, the group’s investment in green energy alone could amount to around €5 million.

„Operating in a dynamic and highly competitive segment of the food industry, we are used to constantly trying to stay ahead of the times. We are now entering a new phase, which is crucial to maximise our environmental neutrality, to forge a qualitatively new relationship with our consumers and partners, to transform our internal processes and to take new initiatives to make safety and internal culture our ambassadors for at least 4 out of 5 employees. I have no doubt in the leadership of the group’s team and the determination to achieve what we set out to do,“ says M. V. Kirstukas.

Investing in energy solutions

Kalnapilio-Tauro Group will invest more than €1.3 million in improving energy sustainability. These investments will be mainly dedicated to various energy projects, including solutions to reduce heat losses in existing infrastructure. The company’s plans include its own solar power plant.

Mr Kirstukas said that the main challenge is to move away from natural gas as a fossil energy source, as the group’s own solar power generation capacity will only cover around 4% of the group’s energy needs.

„For Lithuania and the Baltic countries, we have no other choice and this is a difficult task. We are currently working intensively on an alternative to natural gas. While pellet fuel seems to be the most realistic prospect, for now, we hope that the gas grid connection with Poland will open up the prospect of methane gas through Amber Grid,“ says M. V. Kirstukas.

The group plans to phase out fossil fuels completely by 2025.

The neutrality is the goal

Kalnapilio-Tauro Group’s production should become 100% carbon neutral by 2025. It is also expected that emissions will be reduced by 50% in supply chains and that recycled, recyclable, or reusable materials will be used for packaging.

According to the group’s CEO, the packaging chain generates the largest share of CO2 emissions in the entire production chain or around 45%, so the aim is to reduce environmental impact by avoiding waste, minimising raw materials, increasing the amount of recycled materials, and using more sustainable packaging alternatives.

„By 2030, we want to be the first sustainable choice for clients and consumers and grow faster than the market. With over 300 jobs in Lithuania, our employees will be particularly focused on creating a safe, inclusive, open, and stimulating environment for growth and development. We hope to make a significant contribution to a culture of sustainability within the group by 2025 and ten years from now, 80% of our employees will feel like group ambassadors. Everyone is invited to this party and it is not just a formal invitation,“ says the beverage company’s CEO.

While solutions to some of the challenges are being pursued intensively, it is already clear that the group, which invests an average of €2–3 million a year, will increase its investments for sustainability.

About Kalnapilio-Tauro Group:

One of the largest producers of beer and soft drinks in Lithuania, creating over 330 jobs.

Kalnapilio-Tauro Group owns the Kalnapilis and Tauras brands, the Cido juice brand, and represents the Heineken, Birra Moretti, Krusovice, Sol, and Tanker beer brands, the Pepsi, Mirinda, 7Up, and Mountain Dew soft drink brands, and the Cult energy drink.