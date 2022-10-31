BREEAM sustainability rating is given to the first property of Capitalica Green Logistics Fund in Estonia

"Being environmentally friendly is a must these days. The fund's strategy is to invest in sustainable logistics centers and warehouses or implement "green" initiatives there which later can be measured against the highest BREEAM standards for energy efficiency, environmental protection, pollution and noise reduction," says Andrius Barštys, CEO of Capitalica Asset Management.

The application to assess the sustainability of the logistics complex comprising of two warehouse buildings was submitted last autumn. It has received a BREEAM In-Use (which applies to buildings in operation) certificate with the mark "Good”. This rating confirms that the 11.6 thousand square meter facility meets the established sustainability requirements. During this assessment, a list of various factors was considered, such as building heating and ventilation systems, lighting devices, their types and automation, data about energy consumption, waste management, and work and rest zones for employees.

Sustainability performance assessments for business centers and office buildings are gaining momentum in the last years. This trend is also accelerating in the logistics sector, as the environmentally-friendly solutions here received less attention until now. Logistics complying with the green concept is a perspective and attractive area for investment.

"It provides transparency to our fund. BREEAM certification defines the quality of buildings widely accepted at an international level. When planning exit strategies, sustainability assessments form the basis for the appropriate pricing of these buildings. Environmentally-friendly facilities are also more attractive to tenants as they reflect the ESG principles declared by many companies", - emphasizes A. Barštys.

The ultimate goal is to have all Capitalica Green Logistics Fund buildings certified to meet BREEAM standards. The assessment of the remaining three sites managed by the fund has already started this month. The audit of logistics complexes is conducted by Vesta Consulting, a building sustainability certification and consulting company.

