Study: almost 8 in 10 people in Lithuania talk about sustainability at home

„Sustainability starts with each member of society deciding what their consumption habits will be. The survey shows that the perception of needing to conserve resources and care for the environment is quite high in our country,“ points out Marius Jundulas, CEO of the insurance company Gjensidige.

According to the Spinter Tyrimai survey, respondents with higher education levels are the most likely to talk about sustainability and environmental friendliness in their families. Occasionally, this topic is discussed at home by rural residents aged 18-45.

Sustainability is rooted in the family

According to the head of the insurance company, the root of sustainability in society lies with the family: it is not only where conversations start but also where certain habits are formed. „It is also in the family that the new generation of our society grows up, whose attitude toward sustainability is also shaped by family traditions,“ says the CEO of Gjensidige.

He notes that the habits of sustainability, responsible consumption and environmental friendliness are passed on from generation to generation. „Most of us remember our grandparents’ and parents’ homes, where food was not wasted, and things were repaired instead of thrown away. These habits become the basis when people start to build their lives,“ says Mr Jundulas.

According to the head of the insurance company, the focus on sustainability in personal actions often extends to the same approach in professional routines.

„Thinking carefully about your shopping basket, objectively assessing the need for quantity, choosing more durable purchases, staying within your financial means, and trying to avoid hoarding. These are just the first steps towards more sustainable behaviour in personal life, which in the working environment translates into the elimination of paper, binders, disposable dishes and other superfluous items, as well as waste sorting and the saving of water, fuel and electricity resources,“ emphasises Mr Jundulas.

Habits spill over into working life

Sustainability is a topic very close to the hearts of the people who work at Gjensidige. An internal Gjensidige survey conducted in January this year showed that 94% of employees talk about sustainability at home. Among them, children are the driving force behind a tenth of employees discussing environmental friendliness at home.

„We are proud of our colleagues’ attitudes, and we create an environment at work that is in line with our people’s lifestyles. Since 2017, our offices have had no rubbish bins under our employees’ desks, drinking water taps are installed, and printing is only done in dedicated areas. A few years ago, we introduced an electronic document management system, so the need for paper copies has almost disappeared,“ says the head of the insurance company.

According to Mr Jundulas, the employees are determined to continue their good habits. As many as 67% of employees intend to incorporate more sustainable choices in all areas of their daily life soon. A further 17% are determined to do so in certain situations.

According to the CEO of the insurance company, it is not only at home that sustainable habits are being transferred to the professional behaviour of society. He said he would like to believe that a company’s philosophy and values can also create positive changes in employees’ personal lives.

The representative survey of 18–75-year-olds in Lithuania was conducted by the research company Spinter Tyrimai. It interviewed 1,015 respondents.