Police prepare for February 16: checking cars going to the capital, reinforcing forces

He said that the police would work harder during the festive events and, if necessary, would check cars arriving in Vilnius.

A physical barrier will also be erected

„The main thing is that the Lithuanian police, as before, will be ready to come to the aid of our citizens if they need it, to help them, to orient them, to help them, to explain something. Therefore, we will certainly be friendly, and we will expect that from the festival participants.

More specifically, we have some information which, based on analysis, we have decided to reinforce our preparedness with several officers, with specific measures which are provided for in the Police Act, the Assembly Act.

We are planning to start work in the morning, and, in light of the information we have, we will be planning certain checks on specific traffic coming from other towns for the safety of the population. These are the checkpoints at the entrances to Vilnius city,“ he said.

According to the Commissioner-General, the police also plan to work at the events' venues.

„The highlight is the Castle Street event at 2 pm. I would like to stress that everything is done for the population's safety, ensuring public order and tranquillity. We are planning to install a physical barrier in certain places, but it will not be installed to exclude anyone but to connect and help people to ensure safe passage to and from the venue,“ explained R. Požėla.

The Commissioner-General added that the police reserve the right to check the backpacks of people arriving at the event, and if they are found to be carrying noise-making tools, officers may ask residents not to take them.

„The police do not have the authority and will certainly not do so to prohibit people from expressing their opinion, perhaps singing, chanting, but we will certainly react to cases where we see that sound instruments are being used maliciously, and who may have already violated the established order,“ said Požėla.

Saulius Gagas, the Chief of Vilnius County Police, announced that during the February 16 events, access to Pilies Street will only be possible by walking from the Cathedral Square or by going down from the intersection of Bokšto and Didžioji streets.

„Police officers will carry out preventive measures and will be deployed on at the intersection of St. Mykolas and Pilies streets, as well as at the junction of Bokšto and Didžioji streets at Pilies street. Access to Pilies Street on St. Michael's Street will be on the same route. Access to Pilies Street will not be possible via St. John's Street, which will be reserved for special service vehicles and emergency assistance. This street is not intended for mass events and can accommodate as many people as space.

If the number of people is so large that there is no more space and the flow of people increases, we will inform those coming to the event that there is no more space,“ said Mr Gagas.

According to the Vilnius District Police Chief, the police will not act in such a way that certain people are not allowed to enter the event, and all national symbols will be allowed.

DHS: risk of provocations increased

On Tuesday, the State Security Department (DSS) said that the risk of provocations and protests during the February 16 events has increased.

According to its assessment, provocations are likely during the State Restoration Day commemorations on Wednesday, and protests may be attempted by groups that are not influential but aggressive to stir up public unrest.

„Pro-Kremlin actors, disseminators of conspiracy theories related to the COVID pandemic, persons interested in radicalising public sentiment and destabilising the situation in the country are calling for provocations, either directly or by hints, especially on social networks,“ the report says.

The DSS has previously warned that, given the trends in Lithuania and other Western countries, the likelihood of violent attacks during protests increases.

„In addition to peaceful participants, events have recently attracted propagators of political extremism, supporters of the Kremlin and the ruling regimes in Minsk, as well as aggressive individuals,“ the intelligence agency says.

The Department has also provided information to decision-makers and responsible authorities on the potential risks of provocations.

On August 10 last year, riots broke out in front of the Seimas following a rally against pandemic restrictions. As a result, more than 100 people have been suspected in a pre-trial investigation.

Protesters also expressed their dissatisfaction during the commemoration of January 13 in Independence Square, when they booed Prime Minister Ingrid Šimonytė and the Speaker of the Seimas, Viktorija Čmilytė-Nielsen.