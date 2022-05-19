Lux Express increases trips from Vilnius to Warsaw and Riga as passenger traffic recovers

Since 7 May, four daily trips have been operated on the Vilnius-Warsaw route, two each from Vilnius to Warsaw and Warsaw to Vilnius. Since the end of April, 10 daily trips between Vilnius and Riga have been operated, 5 in both directions. Two of these trips connect Vilnius directly with Tallinn.

„We have already carried more passengers than in 2021 and 2020. Compared to April 2021, when strict restrictions were in place, Lux Express international services in April this year have increased fivefold and carried 15 times more passengers than in the same period last year. As we increase the number of trips, we have recruited more drivers in Lithuania and Estonia,“ comments Rait Remmel, international business head for Lux Express.

All routes between the Baltic cities and Warsaw have a free bicycle ticket service to make sure your bike fits on board. Lux Express international services offer a wide range of discounts: 26% discount for young people up to 26 years old, 80% discount for children up to 7 years old, 40% discount for children up to 16 years old and 10% discount for passengers over 60 years old.

Lux Express is an internationally operating Estonian coach company, offering passengers the most comfortable coach travel in the region. Lux Express Group operates local routes in Estonia, as well as between major Baltic cities and St. Petersburg, Helsinki, and Warsaw.