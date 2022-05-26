British School of Vilnius to open in Antakalnis next autumn with four sports facilities

„As the demand for quality education grows, so do parents' options for private education. The British School of Vilnius has grown from its first 23 pupils to more than 120 in just three years of operation. The future school campus will accommodate 400 children,“ said the school principal Andrew Prosser.

„I believe this is the first school in Vilnius to have such a diverse sports facility, which will be complemented by a laboratory, art classrooms, a recording studio, and green spaces for leisure. We believe that the kind of multi-disciplinary and multi-skills project-based education that we are building on helps to produce young people who are independent thinkers, persistent, competent, and self-disciplined – while at the same time ensuring that they grow up happy,“ adds Mr Prosser.

Among the dozens of guests at the launch of the new phase of the school's development at the Kempinski Hotel were representatives of the US, German, Irish, and British embassies. „As diplomats, we are constantly on the move around the world. Having three children who have lived and studied in six different countries in the last 20 years, it is important for us to live where high-quality education is available. So it is reassuring to know that we have the British School in Vilnius. I am delighted to see the bright future of this school,“ said British Ambassador Brian Olley.

The school's current pupil community is multi-ethnic, with 17 nationalities. But, according to Ms Prosser, the British teaching method attracts more than just English-speaking people. Many business owners from international companies are taking their children to school. In addition, the number of Ukrainian and Belarusian entrepreneurs who have relocated their companies to Lithuania has recently increased among the parent community.

The new school, which will open its doors in autumn 2023, will cover an area of 12,000 square metres, with a school building of about 4,000 square metres. Eventually, the school should accommodate around 400 children and 50 teachers and other staff.

The BaltCap Infrastructure Fund, which is financing the school's development, will be the owner of the building for the first 20 years of its operation, after which the British School of Vilnius will be able to lease the building.

