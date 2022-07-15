Donuts made in Lithuania find their way to America

„America is often associated with donuts. Unsurprisingly, it's not just movie characters who enjoy it, it's a really popular dessert in this country. For this reason, along with the improved product of local manufacturers, entering the US market with donuts is definitely not easy. Success smiled at the exhibition – we surprised the locals the most with the quality of our product. The first donuts went to the states in April, and we have already received further orders,“ says Laimutis Kunigėnas, Marketing and Sales Manager at Mantinga.

„Mantinga“ exports American donuts of various flavors to the USA – caramel, coconut or even chewing gum, the largest quantity is donuts with raspberry and strawberry filling. The company cooperates with a large distributor in the USA, it is planned that the products will be distributed throughout the country, in local retail chains.

An American-style donut is a donut with a hole in the middle. The Dutch are considered the pioneers of donuts fried in oil, but Americans improved their donuts – round donuts were not fully baked, so the Americans came up with the idea of punching a hole in the middle, which ensured that the donut was fully baked.

The „Mantinga“ assortment includes a little more than 50 donuts of different flavors and types. In 2021, the company produced more than 40 million units of donuts. About 65 percent of this amount is exported. In the last quarter of this year, the most donuts went to Latvia, Estonia and Ukraine.

The company has been exporting products to America for more than a decade. The largest part of them consists of bread products. The total US market is only 2.5 percent. of Mantinga's total exports, but with the successful export of doughnuts, this share has the potential to grow. The company exports to a total of 37 countries, mostly to the Baltic and Scandinavian countries, but the products also reach such distant countries as Japan or even Chile.

Mantinga Group is one of the most advanced food production companies in the Baltic region. The company's assortment includes more than 1,000 different products, including bread products, various snacks and frozen products.